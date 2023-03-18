VIDEO: Watch as Charley the toast-loving Fife peahen enjoys a trip in a pram

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
VIDEO: Watch as Charley the toast-loving Fife peahen enjoys a trip in a pram

By Claire Warrender
March 18 2023, 8.15am
Charley the nappy-wearing peahen with Carlyn Cane. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Charley the nappy-wearing peahen with Carlyn Cane. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Meet Charley – the nappy-wearing peahen who enjoys trips through Dunfermline in a pram.

Charley lives with aviary volunteer Carlyn Cane at her home, where she steals her socks and fights with the cat.

And she has become such a valued member of the family that she even regularly eats toast with them.

Charley the peahen in Dunfermline.
Charley enjoys a pices of toast with butter at home in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Carlyn, 42, adopted the 10-month old peahen when she was a new-born after she endured the worst possible start in life.

And now she can’t imagine her home without her.

She said: “She’s amazing.

“I never thought I’d fall in love with a bird but she’s my baby.”

‘Egg failed to hatch so I hit it with a spoon’

Student nurse Carlyn works in her spare time with the Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park group.

The volunteers breed the birds in the park’s aviary and ensure they are looked after for the people of Dunfermline.

Charley failed to hatch last year and, assuming she was dead, workers decided to open the egg to find out what had gone wrong.

Charley has the run of the house. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Carlyn said: “I hit it with a spoon and it cheeped at me.

“I got a massive fright and started screaming but I put it in the incubator and Charley hatched three days later.

“She spent 24 hours in the incubator and the following day I took her home.”

The intention was to look after Charley at home for 12 weeks, with the help of partner Alan and children Charlotte, 17, Daniel, 15, and 10-year-old Grace.

But Carlyn said: “Unfortunately Charley was only four-weeks-old when we realised there was something not quite right.”

Charley wouldn’t survive in the aviary

It turned out Charley the peahen had problems with her knees and hips and was in terrible pain.

A vet diagnosed her with splay leg which made it difficult to walk and her knees were dislocating.

Charley’s legs are still bandaged. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Treatment helped but she is still on painkillers, including Gabapentin which is used to treat epilepsy and shingles in humans.

“The vet says she’s now doing amazingly well but that’s only because she lives with me,” said Carlyn.

“She wouldn’t survive in the aviary. She wouldn’t get to the food.

“While she doesn’t have a normal life, she does have a quality of life.

“When I shout her name, she comes running. She’s spoilt rotten.”

Charley the peahen wears a nappy in the house

Charley is free-range in the house but wears a chicken nappy indoors to keep it free of droppings.

And aside from toast and butter, she eats fish sticks, celery, grapes and cheese.

“It’s getting to the stage where we’re sitting having dinner and she’s right there beside us looking up at us,” said Carlyn.

“She’s got her own wee pram and I take her out for walks. She loves going out and about.”

Charley going for a walk in the pram with Carlyn,  Elizabeth Lees, 61, and Carlyn’s daughter Charlotte Hodge, 17. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The family also has two cats – Lucy, who ignores Charley, and Willow, with whom she has a love-hate relationship.

“Charley will clean Willow’s tail but sometimes she just tries to peck her in the face,” said Carlyn.

Charley the peahen Dunfermline
Charley the peahen and Willow the cat like each other – sometimes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The family also bought her a chicken to keep her company but the union proved unsuccessful.

“Lola started being nasty to Charley so she went to live on a farm,” Carlyn added.

‘We don’t know how long we’ve got with her’

It costs around £100-a-month for Charley the peahen’s medication and looking after her takes a lot of work.

But Carlyn doesn’t do it alone. She has help from other volunteers at the aviary, which relies entirely on public donations to keep going.

Aviary volunteers Suzie Ross, left, and Elizabeth Lees help with Charley’s care. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“We’re a self-funded group so we have to pay for it all,” she said.

“She goes back to the vet in April for a review. She’s still very small for her age – her brothers Blu and Rory are twice her size.

“That’s why she’s so spoilt, because we don’t know how long we’ve got with her.”

Further adventures of Charley the peahen and other Pittencrieff Park peacocks can be viewed on TikTok.

