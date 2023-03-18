Dundee were ‘unrecognisable’ in last Partick Thistle clash says Gary Bowyer as he targets improvement at Firhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee were ‘unrecognisable’ in last Partick Thistle clash says Gary Bowyer as he targets improvement at Firhill

By George Cran
March 18 2023, 8.30am Updated: March 18 2023, 10.53am
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer grimaces after his side were beaten by Partick Thistle at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer grimaces after his side were beaten by Partick Thistle at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

Dundee’s response to an “unrecognisable” performance against Partick Thistle three weeks has been impressive says boss Gary Bowyer.

And he’s keen to see a much-improved display today as they face the same opponents, this time at Firhill.

The Jags ran out deserving 3-1 winners at Dens Park on February 28 to drag themselves back into the Championship title race.

Since then the Dark Blues picked up a morale-boosting three points at Cove Rangers while Thistle defeated Raith Rovers 3-0 and drew 0-0 with Morton.

Now only two points separate the sides in second and third in the table, meaning this could be a crucial clash in the destiny of the title.

And Bowyer is keen to see his side continue the good work they’ve been putting in since that Partick disappointment.

“When we played them last month they were better than us, simple as that,” he said.

Brian Graham puts Partick 2-0 up at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

“Our performance was unrecognisable to the team we are.

“Sometimes you can look back on those games and they can turn into a positive. We’ll find that out over the next nine games.

“But the way the lads responded at Cove was brilliant and the way they’ve been in training since, the bounce game against St Johnstone, they’ve been really good.

“Now it’s a case of taking that forward into Saturday.

“The games this season have shown both teams have threats going forward.

“Obviously the area for us to concentrate on is our defending.

“We’re going there confident in ourselves.”

Team news

Dundee’s last trip to Firhill kicked off their best run of the season.

Having trailed 2-0 at half-time, the Dark Blues roared back to win 3-2 with Cammy Kerr striking the winner.

The right-back, however, has been ruled out of this contest with an ankle injury failing to settle down.

He joins long-term injured Cillian Sheridan (Achilles tendon) and Tyler French (broken leg) on the sidelines alongside young loan striker Lorent Tolaj.

“We had one or two who had picked up knocks but they came through training so that’s good,” Bowyer said.

“Cammy Kerr is definitely missing. Cillian Sheridan is obviously out but came in this week so it was good to see him.

“Tyler French of course as well plus Lorent Tolaj picked up an injury and that’s not settled down.

“We’re hoping he’s back next week.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee's Ben Williamson at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee loanee Ben Williamson talks Dens Park frustrations and Partick Thistle expectations
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to…
2
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee fringe men Shaun Byrne and Fin Robertson 'will have part to play' during…
Josh Mulligan has impressed for Dundee this season.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delight at Josh Mulligan U/21 call and says Lyall Cameron…
2
Queen's Park lead the way in the Championship ahead of Dundee. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee playing catch-up - Queen's Park have title chase advantage
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr (left) and on-loan midfielder Barry Maguire. Images: SNS.
Dundee team news ahead of crunch Championship double-header as Dee return 'refreshed' from break
Dundee travel to Partick Thistle this weekend. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: It's up to Dundee to show they can win this league -…
James McPake celebrates victory at East End Park. Image: SNS.
James McPake on Dundee anger, Dunfermline demands and his point to prove with Pars
Gary Bowyer
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer using Blackpool promotion experience to focus Dens Park squad ahead…
Dundee head of academy Stephen Wright (left, SNS) and the club's U/8 girls team wave to fans at Dens Park (right, David Young).
Dundee academy update as youth chief Stephen Wright celebrates four years at Dens Park…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
Karen was forced to stop her car after the dog ran in front of her. Image: Karen Woolley
Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
4
Fiona Stewart with her dogs Blue and Indy were left covered in sewage from the river on the Loch Leven circular path in February. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kinross woman ‘traumatised’ after wading through ‘sewage’ at Loch Leven to save stuck dogs
5
Barry Downs Park
Owner of Angus caravan park found guilty of racially abusing Irish resident
6
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks
7
Kevin Barker. Image: Barker family
Family pay tribute to Forfar’s Kevin Barker who took his own life
8
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP. Image: Progress Scotland/YouTube
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 
11
9
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino’s dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
10
Dundee Council says its charging infrastructure for EVs is "world-class".
Costs of charging electric vehicles in Dundee to rise again

More from The Courier

Sean Adarkwa celebrates his Arbroath equaliser against Morton. Image: SNS
Arbroath analysis: 18 season-defining seconds with 8 games left for Angus side to stay…
Wild Isles: Ellie Dimambro-Denson displays a moth to the camera high in the Cairngorms National Park as part of an ongoing insect monitoring project.
TELLYBOX: Two reminders of the BBC's role in our lives
Ex-RAF serviceman Davy Brown and dog Ness ready for their Spitfire sleep out at RAF Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
On a wing and a few layers: Angus RAF man Davy's Red Lichtie Spitfire…
Karen Dunbar's School of Rap. Image: BBC Scotland/Alan Peebles.
Paul Whitelaw: Karen Dunbar gets some grannies rapping in our TV critic's pick of…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Clarke Geddes author interview Picture shows; Clarke Geddes. na. Supplied by Clarke Geddes Date; 24/02/2023
Fifer and former Clash writer's debut novel compared to smash-hit Daisy Jones and the…
What are the odds? MJ's eldest spotted her dad in the Murrayfield crowds on TV, from 9000 miles away.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: From the other side of the world, she spots her dad in…
Charley the nappy-wearing peahen with Carlyn Cane. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Watch as Charley the toast-loving Fife peahen enjoys a trip in a pram
Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
The Scottish seafood 'en papiliotte' boasted a feast within. Image: The Ferryman's Inn
Restaurant review: Enjoy lunch with a view at The Ferryman's Inn on Loch Tay…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Mothers Day workers feature Picture shows; Embryologist Nicole Suttie, former UoD student. Birmingham Women's Hospital. Supplied by Nicole Suttie Date; Unknown
'My God, you made that': Midwife and embryologist reveal realities of their jobs ahead…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented