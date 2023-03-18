Dundee were ‘unrecognisable’ in last Partick Thistle clash says Gary Bowyer as he targets improvement at Firhill

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s response to an “unrecognisable” performance against Partick Thistle three weeks has been impressive says boss Gary Bowyer.

And he’s keen to see a much-improved display today as they face the same opponents, this time at Firhill.

The Jags ran out deserving 3-1 winners at Dens Park on February 28 to drag themselves back into the Championship title race.

Since then the Dark Blues picked up a morale-boosting three points at Cove Rangers while Thistle defeated Raith Rovers 3-0 and drew 0-0 with Morton.

Now only two points separate the sides in second and third in the table, meaning this could be a crucial clash in the destiny of the title.

And Bowyer is keen to see his side continue the good work they’ve been putting in since that Partick disappointment.

“When we played them last month they were better than us, simple as that,” he said.

“Our performance was unrecognisable to the team we are.

“Sometimes you can look back on those games and they can turn into a positive. We’ll find that out over the next nine games.

“But the way the lads responded at Cove was brilliant and the way they’ve been in training since, the bounce game against St Johnstone, they’ve been really good.

“Now it’s a case of taking that forward into Saturday.

“The games this season have shown both teams have threats going forward.

“Obviously the area for us to concentrate on is our defending.

“We’re going there confident in ourselves.”

Team news

Dundee’s last trip to Firhill kicked off their best run of the season.

Having trailed 2-0 at half-time, the Dark Blues roared back to win 3-2 with Cammy Kerr striking the winner.

The right-back, however, has been ruled out of this contest with an ankle injury failing to settle down.

He joins long-term injured Cillian Sheridan (Achilles tendon) and Tyler French (broken leg) on the sidelines alongside young loan striker Lorent Tolaj.

“We had one or two who had picked up knocks but they came through training so that’s good,” Bowyer said.

“Cammy Kerr is definitely missing. Cillian Sheridan is obviously out but came in this week so it was good to see him.

“Tyler French of course as well plus Lorent Tolaj picked up an injury and that’s not settled down.

“We’re hoping he’s back next week.”