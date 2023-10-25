Volunteers ‘ecstatic’ as Dunfermline peacocks become the first to be awarded the freedom of the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volunteers ‘ecstatic’ as Dunfermline peacocks become the first to be awarded the freedom of the city

Aviary staff say their work is done after pushing for the accolade for many years.

By Claire Warrender
One of Dunfermline's spectacular peacocks.
One of Dunfermline's spectacular peacocks. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

Aviary volunteers are “ecstatic” that Dunfermline’s beloved peacocks are to be honoured with the Freedom of the City of Dunfermline.

The iconic birds will be the first to receive the award since the Fife town was granted city status last year.

And Suzi Ross, who has looked after them for the last eight years, says she hasn’t stopped grinning since she heard the news.

Suzi with peahen Charley, who lives with fellow volunteer Carlyn Cane.
Suzi with peahen Charley, who lives with fellow volunteer Carlyn Cane. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I always said my job would be done once there are enough birds in the park and they get the freedom of the city,” she said.

And she joked: “I might just retire!”

Members of Fife Council’s Dunfermline area committee agreed to recommend the award due to the peacocks’ “symbolic importance” to the community.

They said they wanted ” to recognise and welcome their continued presence in and around the city.”

Jaws ‘actually sore’ from smiling at Dunfermline peacocks news

Suzi founded the Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park group in 2016 and has been pushing for the award for some time.

“For years and years they said the birds already had the freedom of the city,” she said.

“But when we looked into it we couldn’t find anything to say that.

“I’ve spent four or five years trying to get them the freedom and now I can’t stop smiling.

“My jaws are actually sore. I’m absolutely ecstatic.”

‘May the peacocks continue to strut the streets’

The news comes just over a year since the aviary was rocked by the sickening torture and killing of one peacock, Malcolm.

Suzi says volunteers are still getting over the horrific incident.

“Last year was a shocker,” she said. To go the way Malcolm went was horrendous.”

Two months later, Dunfermline MSP Douglas Chapman presented the remaining peacock population with a symbolic key to the city after their lack of “freedom” status emerged.

Suzi, right, receiving the key from Douglas Chapman, watched by volunteer Carlyn Cane.
Suzi, right, receiving the key from Douglas Chapman, watched by volunteer Carlyn Cane. Image: Supplied by Jack Stanners.

He is also delighted by Tuesday’s decision.

And he said: “I am sure there will be an extra spring in the step of the volunteers who take good care of our peacocks.

“And may our peacocks strut the streets of our proud city for many, many years to come.”

Dunfermline peacocks visit shops and pubs

The Dunfermline peacocks have been wandering free around Pittencrieff Park since 1905.

Philanthropist Henry Beveridge returned from India with two peafowl and they have roamed the town ever since.

They are often seen venturing up the High Street and along surrounding roads.

In 2008, a peacock called Clive was photographed trying to get into the Peacocks store, with a security guard eventually locking the doors to keep him out.

Clive was caught on CCTV trying to enter Peacocks in Dunfermline.
Clive, one of the Dunfermline peacocks, was caught on CCTV trying to enter Peacocks in Dunfermline.

And the fire service had to be called on one occasion to rescue him from the Kingsgate shopping centre roof.

“They’re also in and out the pubs,” said Suzi. “I’m always in the pub trying to get them out.”

Presentation ceremony will mark award

The peacock sanctuary, which relies on public donations, ensures the population continues to grow.

And Suzi’s husband Iain is among the team of volunteers dedicated to their welfare.

Dunfermline area committee convener, Councillor James Calder, said: “Dunfermline’s peacocks are very important to the city.

“By supporting awarding them freedom of the city we’re recognising their valuable contribution and encouraging their presence in and around the city.

“The council will now look at ratifying the decision and we will also start planning a presentation ceremony to mark the award.”

Conversation