Aiden Marsh sets out Raith Rovers loan goals as he recalls rubbing shoulders with England’s best

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Aiden Marsh sets out Raith Rovers loan goals as he recalls rubbing shoulders with England’s best

The Barnsley striker wants to make the most of his move to Stark's Park.

Aiden Marsh claps the Raith Rovers fans.
Aiden Marsh joined Raith Rovers on loan from Barnsley. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

After rubbing shoulders with England’s brightest talents as a teenager, Aiden Marsh is hoping Raith Rovers can now bring out the best in him.

The striker, now 21, joined on loan from Barnsley earlier this month and arrived north with an impressive pedigree.

Singled out as one to watch as a youngster, Marsh rose through the ranks quickly with his boyhood heroes.

That earned him a call-up from his country for an U/17s training camp, alongside the likes of Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, Chelsea defender Levi Colvill and then Barcelona kid Louie Barry.

Aiden Marsh in action for Raith Rovers.
Aiden Marsh in action for Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

After a top-team debut with Barnsley in the Championship at just 18, the marksman’s rising career has since stalled in recent times.

But he is determined to make the most of his switch to Stark’s Park.

“I’m from Barnsley, I’ve been a season ticket holder since I could walk, really,” explained the Yorkshireman ahead of the rearranged clash with Hamilton Accies.

“Then, I joined the academy at ten, 11 years old, and I’ve come all the way through.

“I made my under-18s debut at 14, under-23s debut at 15. Then my first-team debut in the Championship at 18.

Marsh: ‘My next step’

“So, I progressed really quickly and I was flying through the age groups. But I’ve been in and out of squads and playing here and there in the last couple of years.

“I’ve never really sort of nailed down a starting position at Barnsley.

“So, coming here was my next step in hopefully getting a lot of minutes under my belt and just enjoying my football, really.”

Marsh ran himself to a standstill – and some painful cramp – in the Scottish Cup victory over Falkirk, and turned in another energetic hour in Saturday’s 2-0 league defeat against the Bairns.

It is proof he is willing to put in the hard yards and admits he will always be spurred on by his brief taste of elite football in 2019.

Aiden Marsh buries his head in his top as he is substituted in his Raith Rovers debut.
Aiden Marsh (right) was forced off with cramp in his Raith Rovers debut against Falkirk in the Scottish Cup. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“It was a really good experience,” he said of his England youth call-up. “I trained with them for a week at a camp.

“There were the likes of Jamal Musiala, who’s now playing for Germany, and Levi Colwill, who’s starting in Premier League for Chelsea.

“Louie Barry, who was at Barcelona at the time and is now at Aston Villa, was another one.

“There are quite a few who are big-name players now and making a really good name for themselves.

“It was good for me to go up against them when I was younger. I could see the levels of what I’m wanting to achieve myself.”

More from Football

The familiar sight of Sam Dalby jumping for joy after a Dundee United goal.
Sam Dalby gives contract decision timeline as Dundee United ace opens up on Wrexham…
Louis Gray is congratulated by a Dundee team-mate
Secret behind Dundee's youth success revealed as stars sold for big fees provide inspiration
Taylor Steven celebrates with a knee slide after scoring for St Johnstone against Motherwell.
Taylor Steven has 'no fear' mindset - and so do St Johnstone
St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb, watches the Perth side beat Motherwell.
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb makes transfer pledge to back 'right guy' Simo Valakari
Stuart Kettlewell on the touchline at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone curse? 12 managers who left jobs after facing Saints as Motherwell boss…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was delighted with his team against Rangers.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee need striking reinforcements this week
New Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson shouts instructions during the Scottish Cup victory over Falkirk.
Barry Robson pinpoints one key change Raith Rovers need as they seek Hamilton Accies…
Rangers players celebrate Robin Propper's strike
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are still in great shape - but a win is…
Aaron Essel in action for St Johnstone.
Dunfermline keen on St Johnstone youngster, as Michael Tidser questions Pars squad after Airdrie…
Jimmy Calderwood stands at the door of Dunfermline's East End Park.
Dunfermline Athletic and Aberdeen make cash pledge in Scottish Cup tribute to Jimmy Calderwood

Conversation