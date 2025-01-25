Barry Robson picks apart defeat to Falkirk as Raith Rovers boss suffers home debut disappointment

Barry Robson admits Falkirk’s back-to-basics game-plan showed up Raith Rovers’ shortcomings as his Stark’s Park debut ended in defeat.

Liam Henderson’s sixth-minute header from a Brad Spencer free-kick and Ross MacIver’s clinical second on the hour mark earned the Bairns a 2-0 victory.

It was a measure of revenge for John McGlynn’s league leaders after Raith’s Scottish Cup triumph six days earlier.

And it was a win celebrated wildly by the visitors, with Falkirk – and former Rovers – assistant Paul Smith attending the game despite suffering a heart attack in the wake of last Sunday’s cup tie.

For Raith, it was back down to earth following the highs of the previous weekend.

“To be honest with you, there was nothing at all in the game,” said Robson, who handed the returning Jamie Gullan a second-half ‘debut’.

“I think [it comes down to] a set-play we’ve got to do better with and then a mistake at our end.

“Probably the first 20 minutes, 25 minutes, I thought maybe Falkirk had the edge.

“Then, after that, we came into it and in the second-half we probably controlled it all without really threatening.

Percentages

“It was a totally different Falkirk team from last week. They played on percentages, they went direct and caused us a few problems.

“We had to deal with that long ball a bit better and long throws a bit better than we did.

“It was a game that we shouldn’t really have lost. There wasn’t that much in it. And we might even have nicked it, so it’s disappointing.

“We should have stood up to [Falkirk’s game-plan] better and been able to cope with it better.

“If we’d done that, we could have won the game.”

Falkirk’s early breakthrough was poor from Raith as they allowed Spencer’s excellent set-piece to reach Henderson at the back post.

And the crucial second goal was a disaster. Kevin Dabrowski apparently failed to call for a long ball and was then caught out of position as Euan Murray’s short headed clearance fell for MacIver, who scored brilliantly from 25 yards out.

“It’s simple, basic communication,” added Robson of Falkirk’s second. “Then, when he hits a shot, we should save it as well.

“The set-play at the start, I haven’t seen it back, but I think it was Scott Brown who got done at the back post.

“We’ve got to defend the set-plays. But I think set-plays have been a problem here, if I’m right in saying that.

“It’s something that we need to get more consistent on.”