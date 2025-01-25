Barry Robson picks apart defeat to Falkirk as Raith Rovers boss suffers home debut disappointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson picks apart defeat to Falkirk as Raith Rovers boss suffers home debut disappointment

The Kirkcaldy outfit crashed to a 2-0 loss against the Championship leaders.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Barry Robson admits Falkirk’s back-to-basics game-plan showed up Raith Rovers’ shortcomings as his Stark’s Park debut ended in defeat.

Liam Henderson’s sixth-minute header from a Brad Spencer free-kick and Ross MacIver’s clinical second on the hour mark earned the Bairns a 2-0 victory.

It was a measure of revenge for John McGlynn’s league leaders after Raith’s Scottish Cup triumph six days earlier.

And it was a win celebrated wildly by the visitors, with Falkirk – and former Rovers – assistant Paul Smith attending the game despite suffering a heart attack in the wake of last Sunday’s cup tie.

Liam Henderson heads past Kevin Dabrowski for Falkirk's opening goal against Raith Rovers.
Liam Henderson makes the early breakthrough for Falkirk. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

For Raith, it was back down to earth following the highs of the previous weekend.

“To be honest with you, there was nothing at all in the game,” said Robson, who handed the returning Jamie Gullan a second-half ‘debut’.

“I think [it comes down to] a set-play we’ve got to do better with and then a mistake at our end.

“Probably the first 20 minutes, 25 minutes, I thought maybe Falkirk had the edge.

“Then, after that, we came into it and in the second-half we probably controlled it all without really threatening.

Percentages

“It was a totally different Falkirk team from last week. They played on percentages, they went direct and caused us a few problems.

“We had to deal with that long ball a bit better and long throws a bit better than we did.

“It was a game that we shouldn’t really have lost. There wasn’t that much in it. And we might even have nicked it, so it’s disappointing.

“We should have stood up to [Falkirk’s game-plan] better and been able to cope with it better.

“If we’d done that, we could have won the game.”

Falkirk assistant Paul Smith in the Stark's Park stand.
Falkirk – and former Raith Rovers – assistant Paul Smith was at Stark’s Park six days after suffering a heart attack. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Falkirk’s early breakthrough was poor from Raith as they allowed Spencer’s excellent set-piece to reach Henderson at the back post.

And the crucial second goal was a disaster. Kevin Dabrowski apparently failed to call for a long ball and was then caught out of position as Euan Murray’s short headed clearance fell for MacIver, who scored brilliantly from 25 yards out.

“It’s simple, basic communication,” added Robson of Falkirk’s second. “Then, when he hits a shot, we should save it as well.

“The set-play at the start, I haven’t seen it back, but I think it was Scott Brown who got done at the back post.

“We’ve got to defend the set-plays. But I think set-plays have been a problem here, if I’m right in saying that.

“It’s something that we need to get more consistent on.”

Conversation