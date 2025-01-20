Abertay University makes £576,000 loss in ‘challenging financial environment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Abertay University makes £576,000 loss in ‘challenging financial environment’

Abertay's principal Professor Liz Bacon said it was navigating budget pressures.

By Paul Malik
Abertay University has posted a deficit of £576,000 in its annual accounts, but said its financial situation was "stable" as the university sector faces an "extremely challenging" time. Image: Supplied.
Abertay University has posted a £576,000 deficit in its annual accounts, amid a growing financial crisis in Scotland’s university sector.

The Dundee higher education institution said it had “under-recruited” for students attending by 12% in 2024-25.

This was mainly caused by funding for EU students being withdrawn as a result of Brexit, Abertay said.

It comes as the city’s other establishment, Dundee University, warned job losses were “inevitable” as it grapples with a £30 million black hole in its finances.

Since The Courier revealed the crisis Dundee University principal Professor Ian Gillespie has quit and staff have overwhelmingly backed a vote of no confidence in senior management.

But Abertay’s head, Professor Liz Bacon, said Abertay had enjoyed a “successful year” despite the small deficit.

It had posted a surplus of more than £1.2m the year previous. And the university said its financial position was stable in the context of the “extremely challenging” environment the sector currently operates.

Unlike other universities, the majority of Abertay’s students are recruited from Scotland, meaning most of their student income comes from the Scottish Funding Council.

Funding body grants and tuition fees account for 83% of income.

Abertay University loss

Abertay had a total income of £41,091,000 in 2023-24 and spent £41,667,000 — a loss of £576,000.

The university is consistently ranked one of the best in the world to study video games design, and was the first in the world to offer it as a degree.

A spokesperson said: “Like all UK universities, Abertay is operating in a highly challenging financial environment, navigating increasing pension, National Insurance and energy costs, a competitive student recruitment landscape, and many other budgetary pressures.

“The university is in a stable position and takes a prudent, balanced and long-term approach to financial planning.

Abertay University principal Professor Liz Bacon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“We will soon be launching a new five-year strategy designed to scale-up existing work to diversify income streams through a range of activities, including the delivery of online degrees and overseas and UK partnerships, as well as investment in student recruitment.

“Scotland’s universities are national assets which each have their own distinct areas of strength and focus, collectively driving national economic, civic and cultural progress, while also independently providing for the varied needs of their local communities.

“We appreciate the difficult financial decisions facing the Scottish Government and are keen to continue conversations around working towards a sustainable long-term funding model.”

