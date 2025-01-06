Dundee University staff strike action ‘inevitable’ as anger at crisis intensifies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University staff strike action ‘inevitable’ as anger at crisis intensifies

Senior insiders claimed under-fire university management had ‘burnt the house down’.

By Alasdair Clark and Justin Bowie
Dundee University is engulfed in crisis. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee University insiders say staff are certain to strike as they warn fury at the handling of the institution’s financial crisis continues to grow.

Employees are being balloted on taking industrial action in a dispute over potential job cuts to plug a £30 million black hole.

Staff overwhelmingly backed a vote of no confidence in the university’s remaining senior management team last month.

Now a senior insider is warning it’s “very likely” staff will back a mass walkout in protest.

“We seen how clear the vote of no confidence was and our dismay has only grown since then,” they told The Courier.

The source said they continued to lack confidence that the remaining university executive could effectively recover from the financial crisis.

“They burnt the house down so how can anyone believe they can rebuild?”, they added.

Dundee University faces a £30 million budget shortfall and principal Iain Gillespie has resigned. Image: University of Dundee
Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie resigned. Image: University of Dundee.

Anger is still simmering at the abrupt exit of the former principal, Iain Gillespie, the university’s previous director of finance, and the pending retirement of vice-principal Wendy Alexander.

The insider said: “We’ve asked repeatedly how this deficit was allowed to balloon from a surplus on their watch and they cannot provide an answer.”

The University of Colleges and Unions (UCU) called on Dundee bosses to “urgently reconsider” slashing jobs.

It’s been warned the proposed cuts will have a “devastating” impact on those made redundant and their families.

The strike ballot runs from January 2 until January 30.

University bosses blamed a significant reduction in international student numbers for the £30 million deficit.

Staff were warned the university could even close in two years if spending is not drastically reduced.

Anger was directed at senior management – including ex-principal Mr Gillespie – for stays abroad in five-star hotels at the institution’s expense.

The powerful “court” which oversees the running of Dundee University also came under scrutiny for allowing the deficit to balloon “overnight”.

We previously revealed the university is cutting teaching roles for postgraduate humanities and social sciences students.

A University of Dundee spokesperson said: “The University Executive Group is working closely with our Court on a recovery plan to address the financial challenges facing the university, both in the short term and to build resilience and be fit for the long term in continuing to deliver outstanding education and research.

“That work is being carried out urgently and we will be bringing forward more details of the recovery plan and associated proposals, on which the unions will be consulted.”

