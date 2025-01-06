Dundee University staff strike action ‘inevitable’ as anger at crisis intensifies

Dundee University insiders say staff are certain to strike as they warn fury at the handling of the institution’s financial crisis continues to grow.

Employees are being balloted on taking industrial action in a dispute over potential job cuts to plug a £30 million black hole.

Staff overwhelmingly backed a vote of no confidence in the university’s remaining senior management team last month.

Now a senior insider is warning it’s “very likely” staff will back a mass walkout in protest.

“We seen how clear the vote of no confidence was and our dismay has only grown since then,” they told The Courier.

The source said they continued to lack confidence that the remaining university executive could effectively recover from the financial crisis.

“They burnt the house down so how can anyone believe they can rebuild?”, they added.

Anger is still simmering at the abrupt exit of the former principal, Iain Gillespie, the university’s previous director of finance, and the pending retirement of vice-principal Wendy Alexander.

The insider said: “We’ve asked repeatedly how this deficit was allowed to balloon from a surplus on their watch and they cannot provide an answer.”

The University of Colleges and Unions (UCU) called on Dundee bosses to “urgently reconsider” slashing jobs.

It’s been warned the proposed cuts will have a “devastating” impact on those made redundant and their families.

The strike ballot runs from January 2 until January 30.

University bosses blamed a significant reduction in international student numbers for the £30 million deficit.

Staff were warned the university could even close in two years if spending is not drastically reduced.

Anger was directed at senior management – including ex-principal Mr Gillespie – for stays abroad in five-star hotels at the institution’s expense.

The powerful “court” which oversees the running of Dundee University also came under scrutiny for allowing the deficit to balloon “overnight”.

We previously revealed the university is cutting teaching roles for postgraduate humanities and social sciences students.

A University of Dundee spokesperson said: “The University Executive Group is working closely with our Court on a recovery plan to address the financial challenges facing the university, both in the short term and to build resilience and be fit for the long term in continuing to deliver outstanding education and research.

“That work is being carried out urgently and we will be bringing forward more details of the recovery plan and associated proposals, on which the unions will be consulted.”