Dundee University staff balloted on strike action after job cuts row

Staff at Dundee University are being balloted on strike action in a dispute over job cuts and compulsory redundancies.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) Scotland are being asked if they are willing to take part in walkouts and action short of strike.

The Courier revealed in November how staff were warned job losses were “inevitable” as the institution faces a massive £30 million black hole in its budget.

The crisis has escalated in recent months, with university principal Iain Gillespie resigning his position, along with vice-principal Wendy Alexander.

The union has called on the university to “urgently reconsider” the proposed cuts, warning of a “devastating” impact on those made redundant and their families, on the reputation of the institution and on the student experience.

It added that despite “repeated requests”, the university had failed to provide evidence of the need for cuts, or the likely scale of job losses.

The strike ballot, which opened on Thursday, January 2 runs until January 30.

Staff at the university last month overwhelmingly backed a vote of no confidence in the institution’s remaining management team.

‘Brutal cuts’

Melissa D’Ascenzio, University of Dundee UCU branch spokeswoman, called for “honest engagement” by the university on the issue.

“University senior managers need to urgently reconsider these brutal cuts and instead work with the union to rule out compulsory redundancies and to find a solution to the university’s problems,” she said.

“With a seeming exodus of senior management, the UCU branch want to play our part in safeguarding jobs and the university’s future, but we can only do that if senior managers are open and honest with us about the university’s position.

“Cuts will have a devastating impact on the people made redundant and their families, but also to the university’s reputation and the student experience.

“The first step is for honest engagement and for the university to commit to no compulsory redundancies.”

The University of Dundee has been approached for comment.