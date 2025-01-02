Dundee University staff balloted on strike action after job cuts row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University staff balloted on strike action after job cuts row

The Courier revealed in November how staff were warned job losses were "inevitable" as the institution faces a massive £30 million black hole in its budget.

By Adele Merson
Dundee university
The university has become increasinly reliant on international students - particularly those from China. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Staff at Dundee University are being balloted on strike action in a dispute over job cuts and compulsory redundancies.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) Scotland are being asked if they are willing to take part in walkouts and action short of strike.

The Courier revealed in November how staff were warned job losses were “inevitable” as the institution faces a massive £30 million black hole in its budget.

The crisis has escalated in recent months, with university principal Iain Gillespie resigning his position, along with vice-principal Wendy Alexander. 

Staff have said they have no confidence in the management team remaining after the resignation of principal Professor Iain Gillespie. Image: Dundee University.

The union has called on the university to “urgently reconsider” the proposed cuts, warning of a “devastating” impact on those made redundant and their families, on the reputation of the institution and on the student experience.

It added that despite “repeated requests”, the university had failed to provide evidence of the need for cuts, or the likely scale of job losses.

The strike ballot, which opened on Thursday, January 2 runs until January 30.

Staff at the university last month overwhelmingly backed a vote of no confidence in the institution’s remaining management team.

‘Brutal cuts’

Melissa D’Ascenzio, University of Dundee UCU branch spokeswoman, called for “honest engagement” by the university on the issue.

“University senior managers need to urgently reconsider these brutal cuts and instead work with the union to rule out compulsory redundancies and to find a solution to the university’s problems,” she said.

“With a seeming exodus of senior management, the UCU branch want to play our part in safeguarding jobs and the university’s future, but we can only do that if senior managers are open and honest with us about the university’s position.

“Cuts will have a devastating impact on the people made redundant and their families, but also to the university’s reputation and the student experience.

“The first step is for honest engagement and for the university to commit to no compulsory redundancies.”

The University of Dundee has been approached for comment.

