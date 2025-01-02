New Year delight for Dundee stables as Hollywood star Barry Keoghan pays festive visit

Starstruck fans of Barry Keoghan celebrated a memorable end to the year when the Hollywood actor paid a festive visit to a Dundee stables.

Claverhouse Equestrian Centre welcomed the Saltburn star for a New Year’s Eve tour on Tuesday.

The actor was invited to the stables by a family member who rides there while he was visiting relatives in the area for Christmas.

He was given a tour of the centre and took pictures with all the fans before hinting he would like to return to ride one of the horses.

Barry Keoghan was ‘dead chatty and lovely’ on visit to stables

Teigan Getty, 22, is a riding instructor at the equestrian centre.

She told The Courier: “It was brilliant, he was dead chatty and so lovely.

“He got pictures with everyone and was so patient.

“There must have been about 20 or 30 of us standing around and everyone was screaming and excited.

“There were people of all ages there from children about 11 or 12-years-old to people in their 40s getting pictures with him, he was brilliant.”

Barry Keoghan’s Dundee roots

The Irish movie star moved to Broughty Ferry in 2023 with his partner at the time, Alyson Kierans.

The pair split up at the start of 2024 but the Saltburn actor still has close family in the Dundee area.

It is understood he was visiting relatives for Christmas, which prompted the visit to the stables.