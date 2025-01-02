New Year delight for Dundee stables as Hollywood star Barry Keoghan pays festive visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

New Year delight for Dundee stables as Hollywood star Barry Keoghan pays festive visit

Claverhouse Equestrian Centre showed the Saltburn star around their stables on Hogmanay.

By Lucy Scarlett
A selfie of Barry Keoghan and two fans.
The movie star was happy to take pictures with fans at the stables. Image: Claverhouse Equestrian Centre

Starstruck fans of Barry Keoghan celebrated a memorable end to the year when the Hollywood actor paid a festive visit to a Dundee stables.

Claverhouse Equestrian Centre welcomed the Saltburn star for a New Year’s Eve tour on Tuesday.

The actor was invited to the stables by a family member who rides there while he was visiting relatives in the area for Christmas.

He was given a tour of the centre and took pictures with all the fans before hinting he would like to return to ride one of the horses.

Barry Keoghan was ‘dead chatty and lovely’ on visit to stables

Teigan Getty, 22, is a riding instructor at the equestrian centre.

She told The Courier: “It was brilliant, he was dead chatty and so lovely.

“He got pictures with everyone and was so patient.

Barry Keoghan with fans at the stables.
The Saltburn actor hinted at a second visit to ride one of the horses. Image: Claverhouse Equestrian Centre

“There must have been about 20 or 30 of us standing around and everyone was screaming and excited.

“There were people of all ages there from children about 11 or 12-years-old to people in their 40s getting pictures with him, he was brilliant.”

Barry Keoghan’s Dundee roots

The Irish movie star moved to Broughty Ferry in 2023 with his partner at the time, Alyson Kierans.

The pair split up at the start of 2024 but the Saltburn actor still has close family in the Dundee area.

It is understood he was visiting relatives for Christmas, which prompted the visit to the stables.

More from Dundee

Lochee multi as we reveal Dundee evictions by postcode
Dundee postcodes with most council evictions revealed
The van crashed at the Kingsway Tesco petrol station.
Teenager arrested as police chase van after petrol station crash in Dundee
The Northern Lights from Tayport Harbour
Spectacular photos of New Year's Day Northern Lights across Tayside and Fife
Shaun Connelly
Police dog's 'extra carrot' for finding Broughty Ferry drink-driver in bushes on Christmas Day
Dundee Prison Bella Centre Hilltown
Dundee prison spends more on meals than some Scottish hospitals
5
Forecasters are warning of icy patches on roads and pavements.
Fresh New Year's Day ice warning issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee planning ahead 2025 Picture shows; Images of proposed Dundee stadium at Camperdown . N/A. Supplied by Miller Holmes/DCT Date; Unknown
Dundee Planning Ahead 2025: Dark Blues stadium decision and 'super-school' completion
4
Balgay Church in Dundee is one of the sites on the market. Image: Church of Scotland
Full list of former church buildings being sold across Tayside and Fife
6
Crowds enjoying Heartland Festival in Pitlochry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
11 great events to look forward to in Tayside, Fife and Stirling in 2025
Missing people from Tayside and Fife
7 unsolved missing person cases in Tayside and Fife — can you help to…

Conversation