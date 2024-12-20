Dundee University cuts postgraduate teaching posts in cash crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University cuts postgraduate teaching posts in cash crisis

University chiefs told some students no new tutoring contracts will be handed out for the rest of the academic year.

By Justin Bowie
Dundee University
Dundee University is cutting back teaching roles for postgraduate students. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Dundee University is cutting teaching roles for postgraduate humanities and social sciences students as a cash crisis engulfs the institution.

Bosses sent an email admitting there is no cash available for new hourly-paid tutoring contracts for the rest of the academic year.

The university will prioritise “core costs” to ensure students can complete their students.

University Dean Professor Jeff Blackford hopes new teaching jobs will become available next year “if finances permit”.

The struggling institution is also pulling back funds for “adds-on” such as conferences.

The email to staff reads: “We are prioritising spending what we have available on areas of prior commitment, such as pay and some match-funding commitments, and then on things that are ‘core’ to students completing their studies to a high standard.

“We are very aware that the funding decisions that have been taken will have an impact on many of you.

The university faces a £30 million black hole.

“For the remainder of this year, and probably into the next, we have also reduced the funds available for hourly-paid tutoring, and this will also impact on some of you.

“No new contracts will be issued in this academic year, but for 2025/26 new paid teaching opportunities will be made available if finances permit, in order to provide you with relevant academic experience.”

It’s understood the university often relies on postgraduates – including PhD students – to help teach undergraduates.

Insiders fear cuts could harm the university’s offering to students.

Last month, The Courier revealed Dundee University would need to make significant job cuts to plug a £30 million black hole.

Staff were warned the institution could even close in the next two years if spending is not drastically reduced.

The university’s woes are blamed in part on the drop in fee-paying international students.

Dundee University faces a £30 million budget shortfall and principal Iain Gillespie has resigned. Image: University of Dundee
Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie resigned. Image: University of Dundee.

Earlier this month we revealed under-fire university principal Iain Gillespie was quitting.

This week employees at the institution overwhelmingly backed a vote of no confidence in the university’s management team.

A Dundee University spokesperson said: “We are in the process of reprioritising resources in many areas.

“We have had to reduce the funds available for hourly-paid tutoring, which has been delivered by some of our postgraduate students, whilst ensuring that learning opportunities have remained for them.

“We have also reprioritised teaching duties among core academic staff, to ensure there is not an adverse impact on students receiving the tuition.

“The School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Law is working on a plan to ensure some paid learning opportunities for postgraduate research students are maintained in future years.”

