Home News Dundee

Traffic at a ‘standstill’ between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth

It is thought the timing of traffic lights is a cause of the hold-ups.

By Lucy Scarlett
Ferry Road, Broughty Ferry
A view of the congestion on Ferry Road. Image: Supplied

Traffic is at a “standstill” between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth.

Drivers face delays eastbound on the A930 Ferry Road on Friday afternoon.

It is thought the timing of traffic lights is a cause of the hold-ups.

At around 2pm, drivers reported queues from Orchar Park to Grange Road.

Queues towards Monifieth are ‘a bit of a nightmare’

One witness told The Courier: “Traffic is queued all the way between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth, heading east.

“You join the queue just after Orchar Park and it’s nose to tail all the way to the Grange Road traffic lights entering Monifieth.

Disruption from Broughty Ferry to Monifieth. Image: Google Maps

“You’re only moving a couple of car lengths at a time.

“There’s nothing obvious holding the traffic up but the lights aren’t letting many cars through at a time.

“It might be a combination of Christmas traffic and folk avoiding Balgillo but it’s a bit of a nightmare and you’re in for a long wait if you’re in the queue.”

Roadworks causing disruption in Broughty Ferry

It is suspected that some drivers are unaware that Balgillo Road reopened on Friday after being closed for renewal work.

  • The Courier has produced a full guide for all the closures and diversions during the Broughty Ferry roadworks, which resume in the new year.

Conversation