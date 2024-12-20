Traffic at a ‘standstill’ between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth

Traffic is at a “standstill” between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth.

Drivers face delays eastbound on the A930 Ferry Road on Friday afternoon.

It is thought the timing of traffic lights is a cause of the hold-ups.

At around 2pm, drivers reported queues from Orchar Park to Grange Road.

Queues towards Monifieth are ‘a bit of a nightmare’

One witness told The Courier: “Traffic is queued all the way between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth, heading east.

“You join the queue just after Orchar Park and it’s nose to tail all the way to the Grange Road traffic lights entering Monifieth.

“You’re only moving a couple of car lengths at a time.

“There’s nothing obvious holding the traffic up but the lights aren’t letting many cars through at a time.

“It might be a combination of Christmas traffic and folk avoiding Balgillo but it’s a bit of a nightmare and you’re in for a long wait if you’re in the queue.”

Roadworks causing disruption in Broughty Ferry

It is suspected that some drivers are unaware that Balgillo Road reopened on Friday after being closed for renewal work.