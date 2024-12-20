Blairgowrie High School introduces weekly prize draw for perfect attendance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blairgowrie High School introduces weekly prize draw for perfect attendance

Students have received prizes for attending school all week.

By Lucy Scarlett
Paul Cunningham.
Paul Cunningham has 21 years' experience working in education. Image: Blairgowrie High School

The head teacher of Blairgowrie High School has introduced a weekly prize draw to tackle plummeting attendances.

Paul Cunningham, who joined the secondary school in August, is determined to cut down on absences as the school sits below the national and local average.

The initiative sees pupils with 100% attendance for the week entered into a draw to win prizes.

In 2023, the school’s overall attendance sat at 84.8%.

Paul, 44, told The Courier: “I was like, we need to do something that’s quite highly visible and going to spark a bit of interest and enthusiasm into coming to school,” he said.

“So we started up this ‘In 2 Win’ initiative.

Pupils receiving prizes outside the Co-op.
Students have the opportunity to win Co-op vouchers. Image: Blairgowrie High School

“The target for all pupils is 92%, if you come in for 100% of the time each week you get entered into a weekly draw.

“We’ve given away things like £5 vouchers for the Co-op, Starbucks drinks, hot chocolate and cake with the head teacher.

“You have a chance to win each week.

“The bigger draw is a termly draw, so if you are at 92% attendance or above come the end of the term, we have a grand draw that is in the assembly hall; all the young people who meet that go along.

“Last term the star prize was a Nintendo Switch and this term the star prize was a mountain bike.”

Business support for Blairgowrie High School prize draw

Local businesses have got involved with the scheme by donating prizes.

Most recently, Crighton’s Cycles gifted the school a mountain bike for the draw.

Paul, who has worked in education for 21 years and has taught in Perth, Montrose and Monifieth, says parents and local businesses have got behind the initiative.

He said staff and pupils have embraced the idea and it has created a “buzz” around the school.

The school has also received hundreds of pounds from anonymous community members to support the scheme.

Smith and Sons Coaches donated £200 worth of vouchers and Tesco gifted a range of prizes.

Head teacher says scheme ‘having some positive impact’

On Thursday the school celebrated as more than 500 students maintained an attendance of 92%.

Paul believes this is the start of things to come.

He added: “It’s not going to be the golden bullet, it’s not going to make attendances go up but what it’s done is draw attention to attendance.

“It’s a shot in the arm of just trying to push it.

A pupil receives a bike.
Cora Knox was the lucky winner of the new bike. Image: Blairgowrie High School

“Alongside that, we’re looking at what we’re doing in classes; we’re trying to improve our learning teacher experiences, we’re trying to expand our curriculum offer to make learning more interesting when they’re here.

“This is just an initial drive and push.

“So far it’s having some positive impact.

“Our S1 attendance this year is better than it was last year; our term two attendance has improved from last year.”

Parent council chairman Ewan Lister said: “I was a bit sceptical of this approach initially as I am aware that some young people cannot, for good reasons, attend school all the time.

“However, Mr Cunningham has made it clear that those who face barriers to school attendance due to health or family reasons are not disadvantaged and are also given the opportunity to be entered into the weekly and termly prize draws.”

It comes as the school campus gears up for the opening of the new Blairgowrie Leisure Centre on its grounds.

Conversation