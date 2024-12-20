Dundee at Rangers: Team news, flu outbreaks and who is the referee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee at Rangers: Team news, flu outbreaks and who is the referee?

The Dark Blues head to Ibrox on Saturday afternoon.

By George Cran
Seun Adewumi made his first start for Dundee at Rangers. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee head to Ibrox aiming to end the long wait for an away win against Rangers.

Dundee head to Ibrox aiming to end the long wait for an away win against Rangers.

It has been 23 years since the last one and now seven years since any victory over the Gers.

The clash kicks off the busiest spell of the season with seven matches coming in just 23 days.

Courier Sport provides all you need to know ahead of the trip to Ibrox.

Team news

Seun Adewumi joined Dundee on loan from Burnley in August. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Seun Adewumi is an injury doubt for Saturday.

Dundee don’t expect to have any of their injured players back for this trip to Glasgow.

Scott Fraser and Clark Robertson remain out with Joe Shaughnessy and Ziyad Larkeche long-term absentees.

Seun Adewumi is a doubt, however, after picking up an injury against Hearts last time out.

There has also been flu around the squad with eight players missing training this week.

John Souttar
Rangers defender John Souttar picked up a injury against Tottenham last week. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Rangers have fitness issues of their own. And some flu of their own, too.

Tom Lawrence is missing with a hamstring injury while John Souttar is a big doubt.

Neraysho Kasanwirjo remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Rabbi Matondo and Colombia international winger Oscar Cortes could be back in the team after stepping up their fitness with a B team match in midweek.

Managers

Tony Docherty issues instructions to his players at Pittodrie. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Tony Docherty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said: “The current Rangers team have improved in recent weeks.

“That’s Rangers, I can only concern myself with my own team and we’re third in the form table for a reason.

“Hopefully we can keep that up.

“I do see a lot of players in good form at the moment.

“We will try to negate the strengths they’ve got and try to exploit their weaknesses.”

Rangers manager Philippe Clement. Image: PA
Rangers manager Philippe Clement. Image: PA

Rangers manager Philippe Clement, meanwhile, said: “For us, it is now really important to focus on a very important game against Dundee.

“We need to focus on what we have been doing, and to get the three points against Dundee.

“We don’t need motivation, we want to win games. We need to raise the bar every time, we are prepared really well for Dundee.

“There is some flu going around the building, but don’t expect anyone missing. No fresh injuries from the last game.”

Last 5

Antonio Portales celebrates
Dundee's Antonio Portales celebrates putting Dundee 2-0 up at Ibrox in April.

21/9/24 – Rangers 3-0 Dundee (Dessers 18&66, Tavernier (p) 50)

14/5/24 – Rangers 5-2 Dundee (McCausland 45, Dessers 52, Cantwell 65, Wright 87&90; McGhee 38, Portales 40)

17/4/24 – Dundee 0-0 Rangers

9/12/23 – Rangers 3-1 Dundee (Dessers 20, Tavernier (p) 26, Sima 34; Bakayoko 5)

1/11/23 – Dundee 0-5 Rangers (Jack 5, Danilo 51, Lammers 74, Dessers 83, Tavernier (p) 90)

Referee

Referee Matthew MacDermid.
Matthew MacDermid is the man in the middle for this one assisted by Graeme Stewart and Alastair Mather.

Matthew MacDermid is the man in the middle for this one assisted by Graeme Stewart and Alastair Mather.

MacDermid isn’t shy with the cards, dishing out 82 yellow cards in 18 matches this season and five reds in his last 10 games.

He is yet to referee a Dundee match this season but did officiate against Rangers amid controversy.

The Gers defeated St Johnstone in the League Cup in August with the opening goal coming after St Johnstone felt he had stopped play.

It was found later the official motioned for a free-kick but did not whistle. Amid the confusion Cyriel Dessers opened the scoring.

Aiding MacDermid on VAR, meanwhile, is Nick Walsh alongside assistant VAR Graeme Leslie.

