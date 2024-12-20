Dundee at Rangers: Team news, flu outbreaks and who is the referee?

Dundee head to Ibrox aiming to end the long wait for an away win against Rangers.

It has been 23 years since the last one and now seven years since any victory over the Gers.

The clash kicks off the busiest spell of the season with seven matches coming in just 23 days.

Courier Sport provides all you need to know ahead of the trip to Ibrox.

Team news

Dundee don’t expect to have any of their injured players back for this trip to Glasgow.

Scott Fraser and Clark Robertson remain out with Joe Shaughnessy and Ziyad Larkeche long-term absentees.

Seun Adewumi is a doubt, however, after picking up an injury against Hearts last time out.

There has also been flu around the squad with eight players missing training this week.

Rangers have fitness issues of their own. And some flu of their own, too.

Tom Lawrence is missing with a hamstring injury while John Souttar is a big doubt.

Neraysho Kasanwirjo remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Rabbi Matondo and Colombia international winger Oscar Cortes could be back in the team after stepping up their fitness with a B team match in midweek.

Managers

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said: “The current Rangers team have improved in recent weeks.

“That’s Rangers, I can only concern myself with my own team and we’re third in the form table for a reason.

“Hopefully we can keep that up.

“I do see a lot of players in good form at the moment.

“We will try to negate the strengths they’ve got and try to exploit their weaknesses.”

Rangers manager Philippe Clement, meanwhile, said: “For us, it is now really important to focus on a very important game against Dundee.

“We need to focus on what we have been doing, and to get the three points against Dundee.

“We don’t need motivation, we want to win games. We need to raise the bar every time, we are prepared really well for Dundee.

“There is some flu going around the building, but don’t expect anyone missing. No fresh injuries from the last game.”

Last 5

21/9/24 – Rangers 3-0 Dundee (Dessers 18&66, Tavernier (p) 50)

14/5/24 – Rangers 5-2 Dundee (McCausland 45, Dessers 52, Cantwell 65, Wright 87&90; McGhee 38, Portales 40)

17/4/24 – Dundee 0-0 Rangers

9/12/23 – Rangers 3-1 Dundee (Dessers 20, Tavernier (p) 26, Sima 34; Bakayoko 5)

1/11/23 – Dundee 0-5 Rangers (Jack 5, Danilo 51, Lammers 74, Dessers 83, Tavernier (p) 90)

Referee

Matthew MacDermid is the man in the middle for this one assisted by Graeme Stewart and Alastair Mather.

MacDermid isn’t shy with the cards, dishing out 82 yellow cards in 18 matches this season and five reds in his last 10 games.

He is yet to referee a Dundee match this season but did officiate against Rangers amid controversy.

The Gers defeated St Johnstone in the League Cup in August with the opening goal coming after St Johnstone felt he had stopped play.

It was found later the official motioned for a free-kick but did not whistle. Amid the confusion Cyriel Dessers opened the scoring.

Aiding MacDermid on VAR, meanwhile, is Nick Walsh alongside assistant VAR Graeme Leslie.