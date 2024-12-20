Police probe after ‘man kicks dog’ near St Andrews beauty spot

Police are appealing for information after a man reportedly kicked a dog near a St Andrews beauty spot.

It is claimed the incident took place on Woodburn Terrace, near East Sands Beach, on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s understood the dog, a golden-coloured lab, ran off towards Woodburn Park after the incident.

Reports suggest the dog’s owner was confronted near the Cheesy Toast Shack after the incident.

However, police have been unable to trace the owner or the dog.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Tuesday we received a report that a man kicked a dog in Woodburn Terrace, St Andrews.

“Officers attended and a search of the area was carried out.

“There was no trace of the man or the dog.

“If anyone has any information, please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1806 of Tuesday December 17 2024.”