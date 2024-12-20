Man in court accused of robbery after Stirling petrol station incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Man in court accused of robbery after Stirling petrol station incident

Police said a suspect in the incident was wearing pyjamas at the time.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Shell petrol station on Kerse Road in Stirling.
Shell petrol station on Kerse Road in Stirling. Image: Google

A man has appeared in court in Stirling accused of assault, robbery and having a prohibited weapon.

Angus Craig, 27, of no fixed abode, made a private appearance at Stirling Sheriff Court.

It came after an incident at a petrol station on Kerse Road in Stirling on Saturday December 7.

Police made an appeal for witnesses after a 26-year-old employee was left shaken but otherwise unhurt in the incident involving a man said to be wearing pyjamas, a pink hoodie and a Burberry scarf over his face.

Craig made no plea in relation to the allegations during the petition appearance and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody with another court appearance expected within eight days.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Bus stop sex pest and 'what the fudge'
Phone with EncrChat
Dundee dealers who moaned Covid lockdown was 'f***ing disaster' for business jailed
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Fife thug bit woman’s ear and covered her mouth during savage beating
Blair Watson and a police car
Angus driver sped past police towards convoy protecting £6m, 100-tonne abnormal load
Kelly McLaren
Kinross drink-driver called PC 'Harry Potter-looking f***er' and made Fife police station bomb threat
Luke Walker
Covid test reminder led to discovery of Angus man's child abuse
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Drunk-drove past police station
Thomas McPhee
Perth chef asks to be locked up over Christmas for horrific abuse of teenage…
Patryk Kulczynski
Dundee rapist jailed for a decade for attacks on two women
Leven bus station
Fife predator groped 15-year-old and sexually assaulted woman in 'opportunist' crimes