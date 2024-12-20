Man in court accused of robbery after Stirling petrol station incident

A man has appeared in court in Stirling accused of assault, robbery and having a prohibited weapon.

Angus Craig, 27, of no fixed abode, made a private appearance at Stirling Sheriff Court.

It came after an incident at a petrol station on Kerse Road in Stirling on Saturday December 7.

Police made an appeal for witnesses after a 26-year-old employee was left shaken but otherwise unhurt in the incident involving a man said to be wearing pyjamas, a pink hoodie and a Burberry scarf over his face.

Craig made no plea in relation to the allegations during the petition appearance and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody with another court appearance expected within eight days.

