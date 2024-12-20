Major roadworks on A90 between Dundee and Perth to end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major roadworks on A90 between Dundee and Perth to end

Drivers have faced weeks of delays on the route.

By Ellidh Aitken
Roadworks on A90 between Perth and Dundee.
A contraflow system has been in place since October. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Major roadworks on the A90 between Dundee and Perth are set to end this weekend.

Drivers have faced weeks of delays on the route due to repair works on the Glencarse overbridge.

Amey says the road is scheduled to fully reopen on Saturday morning.

A contraflow system has been in place since October 10, causing long queues during busy times.

Work was being carried out to permanently repair the overbridge after it was damaged in a crash in March 2023.

A spokesperson for contractor Amey said: “The work undertaken over the past two months, through repairs to a buckled primary deck element, helped reinstate the bridge’s load-carrying capacity and allow the local road on the bridge to fully reopen to traffic.

Drivers have faced delays on the A90 due to the works. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Work included installation of temporary propping to allow cutting out and replacement of the damaged section of steel beam, concrete repairs to the surrounding area of the bridge deck, and replacement of the damaged bearing which supports the beam.

“Amey also took the opportunity to carry out additional maintenance work at this location while the traffic management was in place, including bearing replacement on the south support and repainting work, thus avoiding the need to close the A90 again for such maintenance in the near future.

“Amey would like to thank road users and the local community for their patience while this work was carried out.”

Conversation