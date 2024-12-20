Major roadworks on A90 between Dundee and Perth to end

Major roadworks on the A90 between Dundee and Perth are set to end this weekend.

Drivers have faced weeks of delays on the route due to repair works on the Glencarse overbridge.

Amey says the road is scheduled to fully reopen on Saturday morning.

A contraflow system has been in place since October 10, causing long queues during busy times.

Work was being carried out to permanently repair the overbridge after it was damaged in a crash in March 2023.

A spokesperson for contractor Amey said: “The work undertaken over the past two months, through repairs to a buckled primary deck element, helped reinstate the bridge’s load-carrying capacity and allow the local road on the bridge to fully reopen to traffic.

“Work included installation of temporary propping to allow cutting out and replacement of the damaged section of steel beam, concrete repairs to the surrounding area of the bridge deck, and replacement of the damaged bearing which supports the beam.

“Amey also took the opportunity to carry out additional maintenance work at this location while the traffic management was in place, including bearing replacement on the south support and repainting work, thus avoiding the need to close the A90 again for such maintenance in the near future.

“Amey would like to thank road users and the local community for their patience while this work was carried out.”