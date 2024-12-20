Next phase of major Broughty Ferry roadworks confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Next phase of major Broughty Ferry roadworks confirmed

Details of the latest closures and diversions have been announced.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Road closed at Claypotts Road in Broughty Ferry
Access to Claypotts Road has been affected by the Broughty Ferry roadworks. Image: Andrew Robson/DCT Media

The next phase of roadworks in Broughty Ferry will begin the first week in January, SGN has confirmed.

The SGN project to upgrade the gas network on the main road through the area will restart on January 6 and is due to last 11 weeks.

The work has been ongoing since September 23, causing chaos for many local drivers.

The most recent phase of work was completed earlier than planned, allowing the roads affected to be opened for the Christmas period.

Confirmed road closures for Broughty Ferry works

The next phase will see parts of Queen Street closed again as follows:

  • Junction at Claypotts Road to Church Street closed from January 6 for three weeks
  • Junction at Church Street to Fort Street from January 27 for five weeks
  • Junction at Fort Street to Camphill Road from March 3 for three weeks

Signed diversions will be in place during the works.

However, Balgillo Road reopened on Friday.

This had been closed for recent gas mains renewal works,

Balgillo Road roadworks. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

But these were completed on Thursday.

The Courier has produced a full guide including dates, closures and diversions during the Broughty Ferry roadworks.

