Next phase of major Broughty Ferry roadworks confirmed

The next phase of roadworks in Broughty Ferry will begin the first week in January, SGN has confirmed.

The SGN project to upgrade the gas network on the main road through the area will restart on January 6 and is due to last 11 weeks.

The work has been ongoing since September 23, causing chaos for many local drivers.

The most recent phase of work was completed earlier than planned, allowing the roads affected to be opened for the Christmas period.

Confirmed road closures for Broughty Ferry works

The next phase will see parts of Queen Street closed again as follows:

Junction at Claypotts Road to Church Street closed from January 6 for three weeks

Junction at Church Street to Fort Street from January 27 for five weeks

Junction at Fort Street to Camphill Road from March 3 for three weeks

Signed diversions will be in place during the works.

However, Balgillo Road reopened on Friday.

This had been closed for recent gas mains renewal works,

But these were completed on Thursday.

The Courier has produced a full guide including dates, closures and diversions during the Broughty Ferry roadworks.