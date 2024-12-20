Perth prisoners step up after vandals trash primary school playground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth prisoners step up after vandals trash primary school playground

When vandals attacked Our Lady's Primary School, the woodworkers at Perth Prison came to pupils' rescue

By Morag Lindsay
Group of asults and children standing beside wooden planters in Our Lady's Primary School playground
Barry Sneddon (Regimes Officer, HMP Perth), Terry Donovan (Safer Communities Warden), Derek Brydie (Regimes Manager HMP Perth), Bailie Chris Ahern (Chair of the Perth and Kinross Community Justice and Safety Partnership), Scott Hunter (Unit Manager, HMP Perth), Mark Latta (Safer Communities Warden) and Kenny Black (Regimes Officer, HMP Perth) joined Our Lady's pupils Erik, Morven, Oliver and Amber for the presentation as part of Perth Prison's Good Neighbour scheme. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perth primary school has taken delivery of new benches and planters after vandals trashed its playground.

The wooden equipment is a gift to Our Lady’s Primary School from prisoners in HMP Perth.

And it’s the latest in a series of donations to the Perth and Kinross community, made as part of the prison’s Good Neighbour scheme.

Comrie Primary School, Craigie Primary School, and Godlyburn Primary School and Nursery have all received items.

Craigie Primary is about to get a new “buddy bench” from the jail team.

And benches have also been provided to Isla Court and Carpenter Court residential homes in Perth, as well as a care home in Fife, earlier this year.

Pupils devastated by vandalism

The children at Our Lady’s Primary School were said to be “devastated” by the vandal attack at the end of August.

Toys and gardening equipment scattered across Our Lady's Primary School playground
Vandals caused “significant damage” to Our Lady’s Primary School in Perth earlier this year. Image: Police Scotland.
Our Lady's School garden with plans dug up and thrown over grass
The children had worked hard on their garden before it was damaged. Image: Police Scotland.

Photos shared by police showed mud thrown at windows, graffiti painted on a wall and broken play equipment.

Plants were ripped up and benches tipped over in the pupils’ competition-winning garden.

Good Neighbour work prepares men for life outside Perth Prison

The Good Neighbour initiative is a way for men serving sentences at Perth Prison to pay back to the local community.

At the same time they are developing skills that might be useful after they are released.

Perth prison exterior
Perth Prison’s Good Neighbour project has benefited a number of community groups.

Tom Martin, Acting Head of Offender Outcomes at HMP Perth, said: “It means so much to the men in our care, who work in this initiative that they have this opportunity to bring such happiness to parts of the community we all share.”

Bailie Chris Ahern is chairman of the Perth and Kinross Justice and Community Safety Partnership.

He said: “This initiative is one we are looking to continue into 2025 – together with the Scottish Prisons Service, Unpaid Work, and Perth Bloom Groups – to benefit other local communities.”

