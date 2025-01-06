EXCLUSIVE: Directors agree £8.3m dividend payment before closing Angus business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Directors agree £8.3m dividend payment before closing Angus business

All jobs have been lost at Stevens, which ran a production facility in Brechin for more than 50 years.

Stevens Scotland blinds manufacturing facility in Brechin. Image: Google
Stevens Scotland blinds manufacturing facility in Brechin. Image: Google
By Rob McLaren

A bumper £8.3 million dividend payment was agreed before a decision was taken to close Stevens, which operated in Angus for more than 50 years.

Brechin blinds manufacturer Stevens Scotland Ltd officially closed on December 31.

More than 50 workers lost their jobs, with their employment terminated five days before Christmas.

Stevens was established in 1968 and grew to become a premier UK supplier of internal window blinds.

The company boasted market-leading performance and invested heavily in state-of-the-art equipment.

It opened a 66,000 sq ft split-level factory at Denburn Way around 2000.

Dutch-based industry giant Hunter Douglas bought the firm in 2015. It has never commented publicly on closing the Angus factory other than to say it is an “internal matter”.

However, newly published company accounts for Stevens explain the reasons for the closure for the first time – as well as revealing the multi-million-pound dividend payment.

Reasons for closing Angus firm Stevens

A report signed on behalf of the board by director Chris Simpson at the start of December sets out the reasons for the closure.

He said: “In recent years the company has seen a decline in sales volumes attributed to the downturn in the UK economy with cost of living pressures reducing consumers’ spending on their homes.

“During 2024 the company objectives have been focused on stabilising operations, identifying core strengths and creating a roadmap for future profitable growth.

“This includes continuing to seek operational efficiencies within sourcing, manufacturing and central support services in order to streamline business processes and improve customer service.

“Following a review of the UK group’s made-to-measure operations, Hunter Douglas, the company’s parent undertaking, announced the intention to transfer the Stevens made to measure sales and manufacturing volume into another of the group’s UK businesses.

Manufacturing at Stevens (Scotland) Ltd, Denburn Way, Brechin, Angus. Picture taken in 2016.

“This will result in the company ceasing to trade on December 31 2024.”

However, the company accounts, which cover the financial year to December 31 2023 showed it remained profitable.

Turnover for the 2023 financial year was £8.1m, a reduction from £9.2m in 2022. Pre-tax profits increased to £1.2m from £1.1m in 2022.

Mr Simpson adds: “Trading conditions during the year were challenging. This is reflected in the downturn in sales revenue.

“However, stronger gross margins and higher interest income resulted in profit before taxation being slightly ahead of 2022.”

During the financial year the business employed an average of 79 staff, 15 fewer than in 2022.

Dividend payment

The accounts also show that a dividend payment of £8,324,000 was paid during the 2023 financial year. All of the company’s shares are owned by Hunter Douglas UK Trade Ltd.

Shareholder funds of just under £1m remained in the business, though there was just £6,000 cash in the bank.

The accounts add: “The directors intend for the company to settle its remaining assets and liabilities in an orderly fashion and, in due course, dissolve the company.

“All liabilities will be settled in full.”

Staff were told the future of the factory was under review in September. A member of staff told The Courier in October there was no option to transfer to the group’s other factories.

