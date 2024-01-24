Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Stirling revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Stirling revealed

The council raked in £1.2 million after issuing more than 6,500 tickets in 2023.

Parking tickets in the Stirling Council region.
Stirling's parking ticket hotspots have been revealed. Image: DC Thomson
By Kieran Webster

The top 15 parking ticket hotspots in the Stirling area have been revealed.

More than 6,500 parking tickets were issued by the local authority between January and December 2023.

The fines raked in £1,239,195 for Stirling Council – a slight fall from £1,272,462 in 2022.

Parking fines incur a charge of £80 – but this is reduced to £40 if it is paid within 14 days of issue.

Stirling parking fine hotspots in 2023

According to a Freedom of Information Request from The Courier, only one of the hotspots was outside the Stirling city boundary – Balmaha Car Park.

Here is the full list, from most to least ticketed:

  1. Murray Place, Stirling – 1,341
  2. Forthside Way Car Park, Stirling – 720
  3. Upper Craigs, Stirling – 497
  4. Balmaha Car Park, Balmaha – 476
  5. Dalgleish Court Car Park, Stirling – 444
  6. Wallace Street, Stirling – 438
  7. Barnton Street, Stirling – 427
  8. King Street, Stirling – 400
  9. Allan Park, Stirling – 387
  10. Port Street, Stirling – 382
  11. Maxwell Place, Stirling – 375
  12. Goosecroft Road, Stirling – 317
  13. Dumbarton Road East, Stirling – 272
  14. Baker Street, Stirling – 245
  15. Spittal Street, Stirling – 245

What is a penalty charge notice?

Stirling Council operates a decriminalised parking enforcement system, meaning the local authority manages most violations.

It has the power to issue rule-breakers with penalty charge notices (PCNs).

A PCN usually costs £80, though is cheaper if paid within two weeks.

Balmaha Car Park.
There were 476 parking tickets issued at Balmaha Car Park near Loch Lomond. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are given 30 days to pay up with fines rising to £150 if they are not paid within 30 days.

Motorists can challenge a PCN through the local authority and, if that fails, through the Parking and Bus Lane Tribunal for Scotland.

If they still refuse to pay, the local authority can take drivers to court.

Live elsewhere? Click the links below to see the information for your area.

Conversation