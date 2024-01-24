Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Stirling revealed

The top 15 parking ticket hotspots in the Stirling area have been revealed.

More than 6,500 parking tickets were issued by the local authority between January and December 2023.

The fines raked in £1,239,195 for Stirling Council – a slight fall from £1,272,462 in 2022.

Parking fines incur a charge of £80 – but this is reduced to £40 if it is paid within 14 days of issue.

Stirling parking fine hotspots in 2023

According to a Freedom of Information Request from The Courier, only one of the hotspots was outside the Stirling city boundary – Balmaha Car Park.

Here is the full list, from most to least ticketed:

Murray Place, Stirling – 1,341 Forthside Way Car Park, Stirling – 720 Upper Craigs, Stirling – 497 Balmaha Car Park, Balmaha – 476 Dalgleish Court Car Park, Stirling – 444 Wallace Street, Stirling – 438 Barnton Street, Stirling – 427 King Street, Stirling – 400 Allan Park, Stirling – 387 Port Street, Stirling – 382 Maxwell Place, Stirling – 375 Goosecroft Road, Stirling – 317 Dumbarton Road East, Stirling – 272 Baker Street, Stirling – 245 Spittal Street, Stirling – 245

What is a penalty charge notice?

Stirling Council operates a decriminalised parking enforcement system, meaning the local authority manages most violations.

It has the power to issue rule-breakers with penalty charge notices (PCNs).

A PCN usually costs £80, though is cheaper if paid within two weeks.

Drivers are given 30 days to pay up with fines rising to £150 if they are not paid within 30 days.

Motorists can challenge a PCN through the local authority and, if that fails, through the Parking and Bus Lane Tribunal for Scotland.

If they still refuse to pay, the local authority can take drivers to court.

