Top 15 Perth and Kinross parking ticket hotspots revealed

More than 16,000 parking tickets have been handed out across Perth and Kinross this year.

Between January and October, errant drivers hit with a parking fine made a contribution of more than £990,000 to the council’s coffers.

An average of more than 1,652 tickets were handed out each month to rule-breaking drivers in the region – up from the previous year.

How does Perth and Kinross compare to elsewhere?

Perth and Kinross Council hands out second highest number tickets each month across Tayside and Fife.

It is beaten only by Dundee, and in October 2022 handed out nearly 20 times as many fines as Angus Council.

The number of tickets issued has returned to pre-pandemic levels, with lockdown having had a dramatic impact on the number of tickets being issued.

In 2021,14,928 fines were issued across the 12 months, earning the council £895,680.

In the first 10 months of 2022, 16,528 were issued, netting £991,680 in fines.

Perth and Kinross parking ticket hotspots

Use our interactive table below to see the parking ticket hotspots for each of the last four years.

What is a penalty charge notice?

Perth and Kinross Council operates a decriminalised parking enforcement system, meaning the local authority manages most violations.

It has the power to issue rule-breakers with penalty charge notices (PCNs).

A PCN usually costs £60, though can be cheaper if paid early, and drivers will normally have 28 days to pay up.

Motorists can challenge a PCN through the local authority and, if that fails, through the Parking and Bus Lane Tribunal for Scotland.

If they still refuse to pay, the local authority can take drivers to court.

