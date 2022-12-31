Top 15 Perth and Kinross parking ticket hotspots revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Top 15 Perth and Kinross parking ticket hotspots revealed

By Alasdair Clark
December 31 2022, 8.00am
Check out where you are most likely to get a parking ticket in Perth and Kinross. Image: DC Thomson.
More than 16,000 parking tickets have been handed out across Perth and Kinross this year.

Between January and October, errant drivers hit with a parking fine made a contribution of more than £990,000 to the council’s coffers.

An average of more than 1,652 tickets were handed out each month to rule-breaking drivers in the region – up from the previous year.

How does Perth and Kinross compare to elsewhere?

Perth and Kinross Council hands out second highest number tickets each month across Tayside and Fife.

It is beaten only by Dundee, and in October 2022 handed out nearly 20 times as many fines as Angus Council.

The number of tickets issued has returned to pre-pandemic levels, with lockdown having had a dramatic impact on the number of tickets being issued.

In 2021,14,928 fines were issued across the 12 months, earning the council £895,680.

In the first 10 months of 2022, 16,528 were issued, netting £991,680 in fines.

Perth and Kinross parking ticket hotspots

Use our interactive table below to see the parking ticket hotspots for each of the last four years.

What is a penalty charge notice?

Perth and Kinross Council operates a decriminalised parking enforcement system, meaning the local authority manages most violations.

It has the power to issue rule-breakers with penalty charge notices (PCNs).

Parking machine in Perth
Parking charges rake in hundreds of thousands of pounds for the council. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A PCN usually costs £60, though can be cheaper if paid early, and drivers will normally have 28 days to pay up.

Motorists can challenge a PCN through the local authority and, if that fails, through the Parking and Bus Lane Tribunal for Scotland.

If they still refuse to pay, the local authority can take drivers to court.

Live elsewhere? Click the links below to see the information for your area.





