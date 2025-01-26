How Dundee University crisis prompted major executive shake-up

Dundee University’s financial crisis has been accompanied by an exodus of senior staff from the institution.

Staff in key roles such as the principal and former finance chief have moved on.

Most of the departures followed the revelation it was facing a £30 million financial black hole, which staff have been warned will lead to job losses.

We take a look at each of the most senior exits since October last year.

Peter Fotheringham — director of finance

In early October 2024, Shortly before the scale of the financial crisis facing the university was made public, director of finance Peter Fotheringham left to take up a senior role in the third sector.

Appointed at deputy director in 2019, he worked at the university in the senior position for over five years.

It is not known whether Mr Fotheringham was aware of the situation facing the institution before he moved on.

He has since been replaced by interim finance chief Helen Simpson, in whom government insiders have privately expressed confidence in.

Ms Simpson is likely to play a crucial role in the university’s recovery plan.

Iain Gillespie — principal

Professor Iain Gillespie wrote to staff in early November to tell them their jobs would be at risk as the university confronted a huge deficit. At the time, there was no indication he had plans to move on.

The Courier was quickly contacted by insiders critical of the then-principal’s perceived largesse.

We revealed how Mr Gillespie – who earned a salary of over £300,000 – travelled business class on flights abroad, and one work trip enjoyed a stay in a five-star hotel at the university’s expense.

Weeks later his sudden and immediate resignation was confirmed, leaving staff in shock.

Some admitted to only finding out Mr Gillespie was leaving after they were contacted by The Courier.

His downfall also prompted further government concern.

Wendy Alexander — vice principal international

Former Scottish Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s exit from the university was announced just a week after Mr Gillespie revealed the financial crisis.

As vice principal international she led the university’s global engagement strategy, including international recruitment.

She was paid between £190,000 and £199,000 a year for the role.

In December, the UK Government announced Ms Alexander would be made a life peer – one of 30 new Labour members of the House of Lords.

Jim McGeorge — university secretary and chief operating officer

Dr Jim McGeorge is responsible for “efficient and effective” management of an institution grappling with a financial crisis.

But The Courier revealed this week how the senior manager – appointed in 2009 – has taken a period of leave.

No date has been set for his return and the university would not confirm if the absence is directly linked to the cash crisis.

Its website says Dr McGeorge oversees all high-level legal and compliance affairs, ensuring the university meets its statutory and regulatory responsibilities.

He also works with the principal and senior colleagues to “deliver further improvements in the University’s academic and financial performance”.