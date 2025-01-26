How Dundee University crisis prompted major executive shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Dundee University crisis prompted major executive shake-up

Senior leaders have moved on since £30m financial black hole emerged.

Dundee University Iain Gillespie
Dundee University faces a £30 million budget shortfall and principal Iain Gillespie has resigned alongside other senior staff. Image: DC Thomson.
Alasdair Clark By Alasdair Clark

Dundee University’s financial crisis has been accompanied by an exodus of senior staff from the institution.

Staff in key roles such as the principal and former finance chief have moved on.

Most of the departures followed the revelation it was facing a £30 million financial black hole, which staff have been warned will lead to job losses.

We take a look at each of the most senior exits since October last year.

Peter Fotheringham — director of finance

In early October 2024, Shortly before the scale of the financial crisis facing the university was made public, director of finance Peter Fotheringham left to take up a senior role in the third sector.

Appointed at deputy director in 2019, he worked at the university in the senior position for over five years.

It is not known whether Mr Fotheringham was aware of the situation facing the institution before he moved on.

He has since been replaced by interim finance chief Helen Simpson, in whom government insiders have privately expressed confidence in.

Ms Simpson is likely to play a crucial role in the university’s recovery plan.

Iain Gillespie — principal

Professor Iain Gillespie, Principal of Dundee University. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Professor Iain Gillespie, former Principal of Dundee University. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Professor Iain Gillespie wrote to staff in early November to tell them their jobs would be at risk as the university confronted a huge deficit. At the time, there was no indication he had plans to move on.

The Courier was quickly contacted by insiders critical of the then-principal’s perceived largesse.

We revealed how Mr Gillespie – who earned a salary of over £300,000 – travelled business class on flights abroad, and one work trip enjoyed a stay in a five-star hotel at the university’s expense.

Weeks later his sudden and immediate resignation was confirmed, leaving staff in shock.

Some admitted to only finding out Mr Gillespie was leaving after they were contacted by The Courier.

His downfall also prompted further government concern.

Wendy Alexander — vice principal international

Dundee University vice principal Wendy Alexander.
Dundee University vice principal Wendy Alexander. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Former Scottish Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s exit from the university was announced just a week after Mr Gillespie revealed the financial crisis.

As vice principal international she led the university’s global engagement strategy, including international recruitment.

She was paid between £190,000 and £199,000 a year for the role.

In December, the UK Government announced Ms Alexander would be made a life peer – one of 30 new Labour members of the House of Lords.

Jim McGeorge — university secretary and chief operating officer

University secretary Jim McGeorge is on leave. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Dr Jim McGeorge is responsible for “efficient and effective” management of an institution grappling with a financial crisis.

But The Courier revealed this week how the senior manager – appointed in 2009 – has taken a period of leave.

No date has been set for his return and the university would not confirm if the absence is directly linked to the cash crisis.

Its website says Dr McGeorge oversees all high-level legal and compliance affairs, ensuring the university meets its statutory and regulatory responsibilities.

He also works with the principal and senior colleagues to “deliver further improvements in the University’s academic and financial performance”.

