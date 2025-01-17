Dundee University union leader says Tay Cities Deal partly to blame for funding crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University union leader says Tay Cities Deal partly to blame for funding crisis

Dr Carlo Morelli says the £10 million cost of the deal is one of the university's management team's financial missteps.

Dr Carlo Morelli.
Dr Carlo Morelli.
By Alasdair Clark

A Dundee University lecturer and trade union rep blames the much-lauded Tay Cities Deal for the institution’s budget crisis.

Economist Dr Carlo Morelli says the university’s investment in the deal is in part responsible for the huge £30 million deficit.

Significant job losses are expected as the institution attempts to make savings.

What is the Tay Cities Deal?

A partnership deal between the public and private sector, the Tay Cities Deal is designed to secure investment across Angus, Dundee, Fife, and Perth and Kinross.

The University of Dundee is part of the consortium signed up to the plan which sets out a range of objectives, including expanding economic activity in drug discovery, medical technologies and forensic science.

The university said it hoped the investment would increase jobs, create new spin-out companies and attract major businesses.

Dundee University
Dundee University is engulfed in crisis. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

While most of the investment has come from the UK and Scottish Government, rising costs mean the university will have to contribute around £10 million in the next year to meet the objectives.

This includes the new life sciences innovation hub.

Dr Morelli also believes the deal is responsible for growing cost of external contractors, which has increased by nearly £20m in two years.

Writing in The Courier, he argues: “It is not only responsible for the rise in external contractor but also requires the university to contribute a further £10.2m this year.

Government ‘has off-loaded responsibility’ for regeneration

“In creating the deal, the government has off-loaded responsibility for regeneration projects onto Dundee University.”

The lecturer also points to what he believes are other management failures which resulted in investments outside the core remit of teaching and research.

Dr Morelli calls for increased accountability for university senior managers, who he says could be directly elected and subject to pay controls.

The previous principal, Professor Iain Gillespie, was paid more than £300,000 a year.

Dr Morelli adds: “The crisis at Dundee University is a warning to us all as to what can happen when highly paid managers act without adequate oversight. It is facilitated by the Scottish Government’s desire to devolve responsibility for regional regeneration onto local partners without the security of funding needed.

Elected managers and pay controls

“Transparency and accountability should be central to those structures.

“Elections of senior managers and academic leaders, combined with pay controls, such as ensuring that university principals do not earn more than the First Minister, are all part of a parcel of governance reform urgently needed in higher education.”

Asked about the Tay Cities Deal, and whether it puts a burden on the university, a spokesman said around 75% of the innovation hub is externally funded to support the ambition to create around 800 new jobs and bring a financial benefit of more than £190m to the region.

The spokesman added: “The biomedical cluster project will ensure that knowledge, expertise and enterprise will remain anchored in Dundee, providing job opportunities for Dundee citizens and Dundee graduates and post-graduates.

“Retaining high growth companies in Scotland is central to Scotland’s national Innovation Strategy.

“The investment of all partners in the biomedical cluster project is vital to the economic regeneration of Dundee and the wider region.

“The university’s financial contributions to the project were considered as part of our strategic investments and approved by our finance and policy committee.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “City and Regional Growth Deals are programmes to deliver locally-led investments, reflecting regional priorities identified by a range of partners.

“The Scottish Government has provided £1.9 billion to Deals across Scotland, from which £25 million has been allocated to the Growing the Biomedical Cluster project, supported by an additional £8 million from Scottish Enterprise.

“This will enable Dundee University to capitalise on its world-class specialism in life sciences.”

