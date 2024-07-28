New landlord of The Phoenix breaks silence on takeover – and says Dundee pub news reached Las Vegas

The new landlord of The Phoenix in Dundee says he has no plans to change the iconic pub when he takes over next month.

Andy Robertson, who has worked in the pub trade for over 20 years, will officially take the reins on August 5.

He will succeed current owner Alan Bannerman, who sold the pub earlier this year after 40 years at the helm.

And the 46-year-old, who has previously worked at the Trades House in Dundee and the Anchor Bar and Fort Hotel in Broughty Ferry, said he can’t wait to get started.

“It will be a hard act to follow Alan but I’m looking forward to the challenge, Andy said.

“The Phoenix has a winning formula and we intend to keep it that way.

“We will invest where we need to but people know what to expect when they come in for a drink and maybe something to eat and we don’t want to change that.

“The ganga fries and the chilli burgers won’t be coming off the menu – it will all be maintained.”

Iconic fixture of Dundee

The Phoenix pub is thought to have been a fixture of Perth Road for over 150 years and is rumoured to have once hosted legendary crooner Frank Sinatra before his Caird Hall gig.

When it was put on the market last year, regulars urged any new owners to protect the iconic venue.

But Andy says the feedback he’s had from those who’ve found out he is the new proprietor has been overwhelmingly positive.

He said: “Lots of people have reached out to me and it’s been quite touching actually.

“I’ve had messages from people I haven’t heard from in a long time. I even got one from someone in Las Vegas – it’s good to hear these great things.

Andy added: “It’s a really good area there at the moment, between Grouchos, the Nether Inn and the general bustling Perth Road.

“Dundee is lucky to have such a vibrant area and we are delighted to be playing our part in the city’s entertainment scene.”