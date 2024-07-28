New landlord of The Phoenix breaks silence on takeover – and says Dundee pub news reached Las Vegas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New landlord of The Phoenix breaks silence on takeover – and says Dundee pub news reached Las Vegas

Andy Robertson will officially take the reins on August 5.

By Laura Devlin
Andy Robertson outside The Phoenix. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Andy Robertson outside The Phoenix. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The new landlord of The Phoenix in Dundee says he has no plans to change the iconic pub when he takes over next month.

Andy Robertson, who has worked in the pub trade for over 20 years, will officially take the reins on August 5.

He will succeed current owner Alan Bannerman, who sold the pub earlier this year after 40 years at the helm.

And the 46-year-old, who has previously worked at the Trades House in Dundee and the Anchor Bar and Fort Hotel in Broughty Ferry, said he can’t wait to get started.

“It will be a hard act to follow Alan but I’m looking forward to the challenge, Andy said.

Alan alongside his customers in the Phoenix in July 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

“The Phoenix has a winning formula and we intend to keep it that way.

“We will invest where we need to but people know what to expect when they come in for a drink and maybe something to eat and we don’t want to change that.

“The ganga fries and the chilli burgers won’t be coming off the menu – it will all be maintained.”

Iconic fixture of Dundee

The Phoenix pub is thought to have been a fixture of Perth Road for over 150 years and is rumoured to have once hosted legendary crooner Frank Sinatra before his Caird Hall gig.

When it was put on the market last year, regulars urged any new owners to protect the iconic venue.

But Andy says the feedback he’s had from those who’ve found out he is the new proprietor has been overwhelmingly positive.

Andy Robertson is taking over the iconic pub in August. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

He said: “Lots of people have reached out to me and it’s been quite touching actually.

“I’ve had messages from people I haven’t heard from in a long time. I even got one from someone in Las Vegas – it’s good to hear these great things.

Andy added: “It’s a really good area there at the moment, between Grouchos, the Nether Inn and the general bustling Perth Road.

“Dundee is lucky to have such a vibrant area and we are delighted to be playing our part in the city’s entertainment scene.”

