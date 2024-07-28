Broughty Ferry zero waste shop taken over by staff member

A Broughty Ferry zero waste shop has been taken over by a staff member.

Love Your Planet, on Brook Street, was put up on the market at the end of June in what owner Debbie Gallacher described as an “upsetting decision”.

However, the shop has now been bought over by Melanie Coleman – a current staff member.

She will officially take the reins on August 1.

New Broughty Ferry shop owner ‘loves the ethos and customers’

Melanie told The Courier: “I’ve been working there for about a year and I just love the shop.

“I love the ethos and the customers too.

“When Debbie first talked about selling, I wasn’t in a position to even consider taking it over.

“But things came together at the very last minute, which allowed me to put in the offer and take over.

“Debbie was delighted, and I am too. It was all timing and circumstances.

“Like many in Broughty Ferry, I was feeling really sad that the shop might close because it’s a great little business.

“I hope a lot of others in Broughty Ferry will be delighted it’s staying open.”

Love Your Planet was opened in 2019 by Debbie and sells a range of different goods.

Debbie says it will be business as usual at Love Your Planet

Debbie pledged to keep the shop open until the end of July, and Melanie, who previously owned Clementine, says it will be “business as usual” when she takes over next week.

Melanie, 67, added: “For the time being it’ll be business as usual, but I do have some ideas.

“All our usual Saturday staff will still be here so there will be familiar faces in the shop.

“I’ve got a staff member coming on board who also has ideas, so we’ll collaborate.

“The shop will remain with the same ethos – being a zero waste refiller – but maybe with a couple more things added.

“I have really enjoyed my relationship with Debbie and have known her since she opened her shop.

“I always was intrigued by her idea and I’ve been delighted to see her business flourish.

“Like a lot of people, I’ll miss Debbie not being in the shop.”