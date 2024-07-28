Broughty Ferry zero waste shop taken over by staff member

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry zero waste shop taken over by staff member

Staff member Melanie Coleman will be taking the reins.

By Kieran Webster
Debbie Gallacher (left) and Melanie Coleman (right) outside Love Your Planet in Broughty Ferry.
Melanie Coleman (right) will be taking over from Debbie Gallacher (left). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Broughty Ferry zero waste shop has been taken over by a staff member.

Love Your Planet, on Brook Street, was put up on the market at the end of June in what owner Debbie Gallacher described as an “upsetting decision”.

However, the shop has now been bought over by Melanie Coleman – a current staff member.

She will officially take the reins on August 1.

New Broughty Ferry shop owner ‘loves the ethos and customers’

Melanie told The Courier: “I’ve been working there for about a year and I just love the shop.

“I love the ethos and the customers too.

When Debbie first talked about selling, I wasn’t in a position to even consider taking it over.

“But things came together at the very last minute, which allowed me to put in the offer and take over.

Melanie Coleman holding berries in Love Your Planet Broughty Ferry.
Melanie Coleman will take over Love Your Planet in Broughty Ferry next week. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Debbie was delighted, and I am too. It was all timing and circumstances.

“Like many in Broughty Ferry, I was feeling really sad that the shop might close because it’s a great little business.

“I hope a lot of others in Broughty Ferry will be delighted it’s staying open.”

Love Your Planet was opened in 2019 by Debbie and sells a range of different goods.

Debbie says it will be business as usual at Love Your Planet

Debbie pledged to keep the shop open until the end of July, and Melanie, who previously owned Clementine, says it will be “business as usual” when she takes over next week.

Melanie, 67, added: “For the time being it’ll be business as usual, but I do have some ideas.

“All our usual Saturday staff will still be here so there will be familiar faces in the shop.

“I’ve got a staff member coming on board who also has ideas, so we’ll collaborate.

Debbie and Melanie.
Debbie and Melanie outside the Broughty Ferry shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The shop will remain with the same ethos – being a zero waste refiller – but maybe with a couple more things added.

“I have really enjoyed my relationship with Debbie and have known her since she opened her shop.

“I always was intrigued by her idea and I’ve been delighted to see her business flourish.

“Like a lot of people, I’ll miss Debbie not being in the shop.”

