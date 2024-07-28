Joiner caused ‘inexplicable’ crash on M90 slip road in Kinross-shire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Joiner caused ‘inexplicable’ crash on M90 slip road in Kinross-shire

Mark Aitken was convicted of causing the smash on February 17 last year, following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

By Jamie Buchan
Mark Aitken appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Mark Aitken appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A motorist has told a court how he blacked out moments after an “inexplicable” head-on smash in Kinross-shire.

Learning development specialist Cameron Die Konigin was driving down the B9097 near Gairney Bridge when he was struck by a van turning onto the M90.

The 53-year-old said he slipped into unconsciousness before being roused by voices coming from his vehicle’s onboard crash detection system.

Mr Die Konigin’s car was written off and he suffered concussion for weeks after the collision.

Van driver Mark Aitken was convicted of causing the crash on February 17 last year, following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Mark Aitken appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

The self-employed joiner had denied a charge of driving dangerously while using his mobile.

He was found guilty of a reduced charge of driving without due care and attention, with Sheriff William Gilchrist accepting he had not been on his phone.

Confused by voices

Mr Die Konigin told the court how he felt “panic” when he saw the van moving into his path.

“I could not see how I was going to stop in time,” he said.

The crash happened on the B9097, at the M90 junction

Asked by fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie if he was injured, the witness said: “I would have been unconscious for a period of time.

“The car automatically contacts emergency services if a crash is detected.

“I remember all these people talking to me and I didn’t know where the voices were coming from.”

He said: “I was getting annoyed because I was getting asked all these crazy questions inside the vehicle and I had someone outside the car asking about my welfare.

“It was all a bit much for me.”

Mr Die Konigin said he was trapped inside.

“The van caused the driver’s side to shut and the passenger door was up against a barrier.”

He eventually managed to squeeze himself out through a gap in one of the doors.

Once outside, Aitken began apologising to him.

“I think he was also glad I was okay,” Mr Die Konigin said.

‘Lapse in judgement’

Aitken, 33, told the court he had been driving home after picking up a new garage door.

“I think it was just a lapse of judgement,” he said.

“I was focusing on the garage door in the back.”

He said he may have been distracted by two white cars driving in succession on the opposite carriageway.

“It may seem ironic but I class myself as quite a good driver and I kept asking myself how have I done this?”

Much of the trial hinged on whether Aitken was operating his mobile phone while behind the wheel.

Dashcam footage showed what Mr Die Konigin described as a “white device” above the van’s dashboard at the moment of impact.

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

Aitken said the phone had been in a cradle and may have shot out as he braked suddenly.

Sheriff Gilchrist said he was “obviously not on his phone” and added: “With some hesitation, I will convict Mr Aitken of careless driving.”

Fining him £500 and imposing six penalty points, the sheriff told Aitken: “You are fortunate not to have been convicted of dangerous driving.

“It is inexplicable that you didn’t see this oncoming vehicle.”

Before the trial Aitken, of Oakbank Road, Perth, tendered a guilty plea to the same charge of he was eventually convicted but the plea was rejected by prosecutors.

