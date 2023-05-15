Forfar affordable homes bid scaled back after community concerns

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Developers behind a Forfar affordable homes bid have cut the number of houses planned for the former market garden site.

Cullross have reduced the size of their Lour Road proposal from 49 to 44 properties.

They say the new design reflects community feedback.

And the Edinburgh-based company hope alterations will address local concerns around the impact on the area’s natural setting as well as flooding fears.

Site borders town cemetery

Last week, the company withdrew an application lodged in January for the former Angus Council site.

It covers 3.5 acres and sits beside the town’s Newmonthill cemetery.

Cullross confirmed a re-drawn proposal is now in the hands of council planners.

Director Mark Beaton said: “Following a review of community feedback, we withdrew our original application and have re-submitted with several changes, notably around ecology, trees and flood protection.

“There is an acute need for new housing in Forfar and Angus Council has identified this site as suitable.

“We remain committed to working with the community to address any remaining concerns.”

Site surveys

“The revised proposals incorporate an extensive review undertaken by the design team.

“We have progressed with several additional site surveys,” he added.

“This includes an ecology survey and a detailed tree survey.

“The amended plans now minimise the removal of the mature trees, ensuring the retention of the majority of the high-quality trees on the site.

“Any trees we remove will be replaced per the landscape plans.

“We have also undertaken a detailed flood risk assessment.”

Privacy from neighbouring cemetery

“The orientation of the units has also been amended to avoid any overlooking of the adjacent cemetery, maintaining privacy.”

Mr Beaton added: “The revised plans also take cognisance of the concerns raised by planning, including a reduction in the overall number of units and heights and a revised mix which now includes one, two and three-bedroom units, accessible units and two and three bedroom houses.

“This mix will allow for a diverse occupant type, allowing a new community to be formed while meeting local housing needs.

“All properties will be delivered as affordable house units to help address the local demand.”