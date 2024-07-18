Two charged after £250k worth of drugs recovered from Dundee property

Two people have been arrested after drugs with a street value of £250,000 were recovered from a property in Dundee.

Police carried out a warrant at a property on Ormiston Crescent, Whitfield, on Wednesday, recovering quantities of heroin and cocaine.

A 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been charged in connection with drug offences.

They will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

Duo charged after Dundee drugs raid

Detective Inspector Julia Ogilvie said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is committed to disrupting the cultivation and sale of illegal substances.

“This investigation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“The public has an important role to play and we encourage anyone with information or concerns about drugs to contact us via 101.

“You can also make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”