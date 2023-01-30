Fife man’s revenge porn threat after short-lived relationship By Ross Gardiner January 30 2023, 6.00am James French leaves Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth Leven man viewed sick child images after giving up work to care for parents Dealer caught with 73% purity cocaine outside Dundee is jailed Dundee knifeman jailed for stabbing former flatmate in cash row Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife's signature on paperwork Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault Friday court round-up — Tomahawk shop raid and audiobook pile-up Call to quash Fife sub-postmaster's embezzlement conviction Sinister chef threatened to slash woman's face 'like the Joker' in terrifying Dundee restaurant… Curfew for Dundee woman who 'donkey kicked' police in balcony struggle Most Read 1 Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork 2 Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than… 3 Growing concerns for missing girl, 12, last seen two days ago in Dundee 4 ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum’s display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR 5 House of Bruar boss announces £2m expansion plan 6 Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950’s-style ice cream shop 7 BMW driver’s ‘ridiculous’ A90 reverse caused smash with 84-year-old’s car 8 Roof collapses as Kinross home badly damaged in blaze 9 Dundee hotels cash in as prices soar for Radio 1’s Big Weekend More from The Courier Perth flooding: If council won't take action we will say residents St Johnstone come through 'character-building' January ready to reap rewards in February, says Dan… VIDEO: How bad is the disposable vape problem in Perth, Kirkcaldy, Arbroath and Broughty… The Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost with a haunting past as a Dundee hearse Soaring Dundee flatshare prices worst in Scotland as renters count the cost Bert Lambert: The Dundee traffic cop who went on to tackle murders Glenrothes residents reveal health fears from new crematorium planned near their homes £20m investment heading for new Carnoustie business park Pounds for Primaries 2023: Help your local school win cash from the Evening Telegraph's… cHeRries Awards 2023: The hunt to find the best and brightest HR professionals begins Editor's Picks Perth flooding: If council won’t take action we will say residents VIDEO: How bad is the disposable vape problem in Perth, Kirkcaldy, Arbroath and Broughty Ferry? Bert Lambert: The Dundee traffic cop who went on to tackle murders The Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost with a haunting past as a Dundee hearse Soaring Dundee flatshare prices worst in Scotland as renters count the cost £20m investment heading for new Carnoustie business park Pounds for Primaries 2023: Help your local school win cash from the Evening Telegraph’s £10,000 prize fund Glenrothes residents reveal health fears from new crematorium planned near their homes Tony Watt transfer latest as Liam Fox laments major Dundee United failing in Celtic defeat Most Commented 1 Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege' 2 EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside quietly scaling back surgery to avoid special measures over £39 million black hole 3 Starbucks and Domino's franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 4 Why is a Coupar Angus solar company registered in the world's number one tax haven? 5 Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern 6 Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close 7 Dundee shopper 'threatened with knife' by gang of women demanding he buy things for them 8 Final design for controversial Arbroath cycling scheme to be unveiled in spring 9 Dundee-born SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn 'hiding' after party MP ignites gender reform row 10 EXCLUSIVE: BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend coming to Dundee in May