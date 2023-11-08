St Johnstone have ‘died’ in the second half too often, admits Andy Considine – but fighting finish v Motherwell was a big step forward

Andy Considine has admitted that St Johnstone have been afflicted by a second half syndrome this season.

Whether it’s been a case of toiling straight after the interval or “dying” when the clock hits 60 minutes, the former Scotland defender has seen good work frittered away by his Perth team.

Two more points were allowed to slip out of their grasp against Motherwell on Tuesday night, when a hard-earned two-goal lead was wiped out.

But Considine believes the bigger story as far as the rest of their Premiership campaign is concerned was the end-of-game Saints revival.

“I thought it was a really positive performance,” said the veteran centre-back.

“We started the game well and every time we broke we looked dangerous.

“Nicky (Clark) scores a great goal from a set-play and then Dan (Phillips) sets it up nicely for me to score.

His 1st goal at McDiarmid Park and you can see what it meant! 💙 Our fox in the box @AndyConsie4 ⚡️#SJFC | pic.twitter.com/KCCjmcmzGN — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) November 8, 2023

“We struggle at the start of second halves.

“Big Theo (Bair) caused us problems down the side and they whipped good balls in.

“We managed to deal with the majority of them but they got a second phase goal from their corner and then we kind of panicked for 10 minutes.

“Then they get their second one.

“Other than that, I thought our reaction was really good. We kept going.”

‘Real improvement’

Considine, speaking on Saints TV, added: “I’ve found recently in second halves that we almost die after the hour, end up sitting back in and don’t really threaten the opposition goalie.

“But that was more like the team the fans want to see – still going to the wire at 90-plus minutes.

“That’s a real improvement.

“Other than those 10 minutes when it was a bit wild I thought we were on the money.

“And we’re starting to score goals now, which is really encouraging.”

Although both Motherwell goals came from their left, Considine stressed that makeshift wing-back, Phillips, should be proud of his night’s work.

“First of all, we should stop the crosses,” he said.

“That’s a massive thing.

“Do you know what, Dan was outstanding playing right wing-back which is very unnatural for him.

“He was superb but it felt like he needed a bit of help during that period when they were getting dangerous balls in down that side and we weren’t able to clear them.”