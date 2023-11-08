St Johnstone have ‘died’ in the second half too often, admits Andy Considine – but fighting finish v Motherwell was a big step forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone have ‘died’ in the second half too often, admits Andy Considine – but fighting finish v Motherwell was a big step forward

The former Aberdeen man believes Saints should have won on Tuesday but the overall picture is far more positive at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Andy Considine believes Saints were strong at the end of Tuesday's draw with Motherwell.
Andy Considine believes Saints were strong at the end of Tuesday's draw with Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock.

Andy Considine has admitted that St Johnstone have been afflicted by a second half syndrome this season.

Whether it’s been a case of toiling straight after the interval or “dying” when the clock hits 60 minutes, the former Scotland defender has seen good work frittered away by his Perth team.

Two more points were allowed to slip out of their grasp against Motherwell on Tuesday night, when a hard-earned two-goal lead was wiped out.

But Considine believes the bigger story as far as the rest of their Premiership campaign is concerned was the end-of-game Saints revival.

“I thought it was a really positive performance,” said the veteran centre-back.

“We started the game well and every time we broke we looked dangerous.

“Nicky (Clark) scores a great goal from a set-play and then Dan (Phillips) sets it up nicely for me to score.

“We struggle at the start of second halves.

“Big Theo (Bair) caused us problems down the side and they whipped good balls in.

“We managed to deal with the majority of them but they got a second phase goal from their corner and then we kind of panicked for 10 minutes.

“Then they get their second one.

“Other than that, I thought our reaction was really good. We kept going.”

‘Real improvement’

Considine, speaking on Saints TV, added: “I’ve found recently in second halves that we almost die after the hour, end up sitting back in and don’t really threaten the opposition goalie.

“But that was more like the team the fans want to see – still going to the wire at 90-plus minutes.

“That’s a real improvement.

“Other than those 10 minutes when it was a bit wild I thought we were on the money.

“And we’re starting to score goals now, which is really encouraging.”

Although both Motherwell goals came from their left, Considine stressed that makeshift wing-back, Phillips, should be proud of his night’s work.

St Johnstone's Dan Phillips in action against Motherwell.
St Johnstone’s Dan Phillips in action against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

“First of all, we should stop the crosses,” he said.

“That’s a massive thing.

“Do you know what, Dan was outstanding playing right wing-back which is very unnatural for him.

“He was superb but it felt like he needed a bit of help during that period when they were getting dangerous balls in down that side and we weren’t able to clear them.”

