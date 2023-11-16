Popular Perth bar and music venue to reopen after being shut for almost a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Popular Perth bar and music venue to reopen after being shut for almost a year

Mucky's Bar on Canal Street has been closed since December 2022.

By Chloe Burrell
Mucky's Bar on Perth's Canal Street.
Mucky's Bar on Perth's Canal Street is set to reopen. Image: Google Street View

A popular Perth bar and music venue is preparing to reopen after being shut for almost a year.

Mucky’s Bar on Canal Street was forced to close last December after the venue was damaged by water.

A pipe froze over during cold weather and then leaked after melting.

The owner and his team have been working to repair the damage and have now teased that they will be reopening soon.

Owner of Mucky's Bar in Perth Ricky Kennedy.
Owner of Mucky’s Bar Ricky Kennedy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A post on Facebook said: “We’re thrilled to announce that Mucky’s is gearing up to reopen its doors in the not-so-distant future.

“(Hopefully pre Christmas) but don’t hold us to that, you know what we are like for being spontaneous.

“We’ve been diligently working behind the scenes to recreate the vibrant atmosphere and unforgettable experiences that Mucky’s is known for.

“In the meantime, we’d love to hear from you about what you’re most excited about when Mucky’s reopens.

“Will it be the chance to reconnect with old friends and forge new ones?

“The opportunity to immerse yourself in our lively ambience? Or perhaps the prospect of witnessing our legendary live band performances?

“Whatever it is, we can’t wait to create new memories with you soon.

“And in the meantime, stay tuned to our social media channels for updates on our reopening date.

“We’re always up to something exciting.”

The venue is also on the hunt for investors and acts to perform when it reopens.

Mucky’s was once known as The Green Room, which shut without warning in August 2019.

It reopened under new management and a new name with Ricky Kennedy at the helm.

More from Perth & Kinross

Youngsters enjoying the christmas lights switch on event in Dundee west end.
18 Christmas lights switch-on events in Tayside and Fife
The A9 between Blackford and Gleneagles. Image: Google Street View
Delays after A9 crash near Blackford
Left to right: Michal Szulc-Michalak (46) and Lukasz Lewaskiewicz (33), new owners of The Auld Brig in Perth.
Roastery coffee shop and craft beer brewery to open in Perth city centre
Loch Lednock reservoir
Comrie windfarm plans unveiled as part of 12,000 acre Perthshire rewilding project
2
The Stone of Destiny.
Man and two women charged after activists target Stone of Destiny
Alistair Alston, right, is concerned after the disappearance of his wife Pauline, left.
Husband says disappearance of Perthshire woman 'total mystery' as police search River Almond
Michelle Lizanec is said to have been murdered in Orchard Way, Inchture (bottom right) by her husband, who is then accused of fleeing to Balunie Street, Dundee (top right).
Lizanec murder trial - Jury hears secret recordings of dead Perthshire mum
Ellis Hardy had an Xbox which was illegally adapted for internet use.
Belgian waffle cocaine mule caught with modified Xbox in Perth Prison
The entrance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
NHS Tayside estate staff extend strike over 'second class pay conditions'
Group of onlookers watch as the River Tay rises in Perth during flooding in October 2023
Perth residents quizzed on flood risks ahead of public meeting

Conversation