Popular Perth bar and music venue to reopen after being shut for almost a year

A popular Perth bar and music venue is preparing to reopen after being shut for almost a year.

Mucky’s Bar on Canal Street was forced to close last December after the venue was damaged by water.

A pipe froze over during cold weather and then leaked after melting.

The owner and his team have been working to repair the damage and have now teased that they will be reopening soon.

A post on Facebook said: “We’re thrilled to announce that Mucky’s is gearing up to reopen its doors in the not-so-distant future.

“(Hopefully pre Christmas) but don’t hold us to that, you know what we are like for being spontaneous.

“We’ve been diligently working behind the scenes to recreate the vibrant atmosphere and unforgettable experiences that Mucky’s is known for.

“In the meantime, we’d love to hear from you about what you’re most excited about when Mucky’s reopens.

“Will it be the chance to reconnect with old friends and forge new ones?

“The opportunity to immerse yourself in our lively ambience? Or perhaps the prospect of witnessing our legendary live band performances?

“Whatever it is, we can’t wait to create new memories with you soon.

“And in the meantime, stay tuned to our social media channels for updates on our reopening date.

“We’re always up to something exciting.”

The venue is also on the hunt for investors and acts to perform when it reopens.

Mucky’s was once known as The Green Room, which shut without warning in August 2019.

It reopened under new management and a new name with Ricky Kennedy at the helm.