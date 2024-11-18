Monday court round-up — Apple Watch alerted police to drink-drive crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Apple Watch alerted police to drink-drive crash

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A woman was caught drink-driving after her Apple watch called 999 when she crashed on a Fife road.

Rebecca MacDonald, 20, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit driving with excess alcohol (73mgs/ 50) on the A907 near Carnock Road on April 21 this year.

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told the court that shortly after 1am, police traced MacDonald, formerly of Carnock and now of Edinburgh, after being alerted through the emergency system.

She had suffered no significant injury but failed a breath test.

Defence lawyer Chris Sneddon said his client, a leisure attendant in the capital, was the only person involved in the accident and her Apple watch had contacted emergency services.

Apple watch
An Apple Watch alert summoned police after the crash. Image: Shutterstock

The solicitor said MacDonald had been out in Edinburgh and given the time which had lapsed, believed she would not be over the limit.

He highlighted the alcohol-in-blood reading was marginally over the limit but accepted blood samples were taken a couple of hours after the incident and the reading would have been higher.

He said MacDonald made a “catastrophic error of judgement” and appears “extremely remorseful”.

Sheriff Krista Johnston disqualified MacDonald from driving for a year and fined her £400.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to a careless driving charge alleging MacDonald entered an opposing carriageway, struck a telegraph pole, re-entered then left the road and entered an off-road.

Bacon roll basher

A mum who assaulted the boss of the A90-side Horn Milk Bar while insulting his famous bacon rolls has been ordered to pay towards his dental repair work. Furious Claire Campbell barged into the diner and demanded to speak to its owner and shouted “the world’s worst bacon roll in the world,” before punching him in the face.

Claire Campbell, Horn milk bar
Claire Campbell assaulted the owner of The Horn Milk Bar. Image: Facebook

More reports needed

A sheriff has ordered a further psychological evaluation of a 61-year-old woman who drove at a toddler during a feud with neighbours on a Perthshire estate.

Debbie Ross terrorised retired joiner John Everett as he walked near his home on the historic Dall Estate, Kinloch Rannoch.

A court heard how Ross repeatedly drove at him while shouting abuse, sounding her horn and flashing her headlights.

He had to take evasive action to avoid getting hit and on one occasion, he was walking with a three-year-old girl.

Ross was found guilty of three charges of culpable and reckless driving following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court last month.

Debbie Ross
Debbie Ross went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Having been remanded since July 29, she was returned to the dock for sentencing and solicitor David Holmes, defending, said a psychological report had been prepared but he asked for a further deferral for another assessment.

“This is a complex case and a second psychiatrist’s opinion is recommended,” he said.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain told Ross another report could be beneficial and sentence was deferred to December 19.

“The only other recommendation is a custodial disposal,” she said.

Brawling brothers

Brawling brothers have been sentenced for a festive Dundee bar scrap in which a customer was glassed in the face. Steven and Jordan Cameron appeared in the dock together at Forfar Sheriff Court after admitting their roles in a bust-up in the Bowbridge Bar on December 29 2021.

Steven and Jordan Cameron
Steven and Jordan Cameron were sentenced for their role in the bar fight. Image: Facebook

‘The Equaliser’

A Kirkcaldy man calling himself “The Equaliser” made repeatedly dialled 999, threatening harm.

Each time officers attended at Andrew Elliott‘s home they found the 45-year-old “just wanted to chat”.

Fiscal Depute Aimee Mason told the Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the calls came between 10pm on October 24 and 5.25am on October 25.

Despite threatening self-harm, officers reported he did not present as having suicidal intentions.

The prosecutor went on: “He called 999 again, stating they better send riot police and police dogs.

“He made other calls stating he would harm himself and others, describing himself as ‘The Equaliser’.

“When officers attended, he was not suicidal and simply wanted to chat.”

Andrew Elliott
Andrew Elliott called himself ‘The Equaliser’.

Solicitor Martin Maguire, defending, said his client had a long-standing problem with alcohol.

“He was a victim of a very violent assault two or three years ago.

“He was unable to work for a period of time and his alcohol consumption increased – it became very problematic.

“At times he has taken to phoning the police.”

Elliott, of Shetland Place, Kirkcaldy, admitted obstructing police officers on October 24 and 25 by repeatedly contacting the police service and requiring them to attend at his home address when there was no emergency.

Sheriff Graham Primrose deferred sentence for reports and  told Elliott: “It’s always tragic to see someone get into the state because of misuse of alcohol.

“I could fine you but I don’t see the point in that – It looks like you need some help.”

Dog attack compensation

An Angus Bully dogs owner must pay thousands of pounds in compensation after his pets mauled a Labrador. Carpet fitter Aaron Eggie, 30, was sentenced months after he admitted the Boxing Day incident in Kirriemuir.

Aaron Eggie
Aaron Eggie at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Immediate bail breach

Paul Mackenzie from Kirkcaldy breached bail within hours of it being granted by being in contact with his ex-partner.

He was barred from contacting the woman after appearing in court on November 13 but after he returned home to pack his bags and leave for another address, she turned up at the property.

Mackenzie, 67, of Kirkcaldy, admitted breaching bail on November 13.

He has now temporarily moved into a hotel.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

