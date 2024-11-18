Monday court round-up — Apple Watch alerted police to drink-drive crash

A woman was caught drink-driving after her Apple watch called 999 when she crashed on a Fife road.

Rebecca MacDonald, 20, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit driving with excess alcohol (73mgs/ 50) on the A907 near Carnock Road on April 21 this year.

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told the court that shortly after 1am, police traced MacDonald, formerly of Carnock and now of Edinburgh, after being alerted through the emergency system.

She had suffered no significant injury but failed a breath test.

Defence lawyer Chris Sneddon said his client, a leisure attendant in the capital, was the only person involved in the accident and her Apple watch had contacted emergency services.

The solicitor said MacDonald had been out in Edinburgh and given the time which had lapsed, believed she would not be over the limit.

He highlighted the alcohol-in-blood reading was marginally over the limit but accepted blood samples were taken a couple of hours after the incident and the reading would have been higher.

He said MacDonald made a “catastrophic error of judgement” and appears “extremely remorseful”.

Sheriff Krista Johnston disqualified MacDonald from driving for a year and fined her £400.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to a careless driving charge alleging MacDonald entered an opposing carriageway, struck a telegraph pole, re-entered then left the road and entered an off-road.

Bacon roll basher

A mum who assaulted the boss of the A90-side Horn Milk Bar while insulting his famous bacon rolls has been ordered to pay towards his dental repair work. Furious Claire Campbell barged into the diner and demanded to speak to its owner and shouted “the world’s worst bacon roll in the world,” before punching him in the face.

More reports needed

A sheriff has ordered a further psychological evaluation of a 61-year-old woman who drove at a toddler during a feud with neighbours on a Perthshire estate.

Debbie Ross terrorised retired joiner John Everett as he walked near his home on the historic Dall Estate, Kinloch Rannoch.

A court heard how Ross repeatedly drove at him while shouting abuse, sounding her horn and flashing her headlights.

He had to take evasive action to avoid getting hit and on one occasion, he was walking with a three-year-old girl.

Ross was found guilty of three charges of culpable and reckless driving following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court last month.

Having been remanded since July 29, she was returned to the dock for sentencing and solicitor David Holmes, defending, said a psychological report had been prepared but he asked for a further deferral for another assessment.

“This is a complex case and a second psychiatrist’s opinion is recommended,” he said.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain told Ross another report could be beneficial and sentence was deferred to December 19.

“The only other recommendation is a custodial disposal,” she said.

Brawling brothers

Brawling brothers have been sentenced for a festive Dundee bar scrap in which a customer was glassed in the face. Steven and Jordan Cameron appeared in the dock together at Forfar Sheriff Court after admitting their roles in a bust-up in the Bowbridge Bar on December 29 2021.

‘The Equaliser’

A Kirkcaldy man calling himself “The Equaliser” made repeatedly dialled 999, threatening harm.

Each time officers attended at Andrew Elliott‘s home they found the 45-year-old “just wanted to chat”.

Fiscal Depute Aimee Mason told the Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the calls came between 10pm on October 24 and 5.25am on October 25.

Despite threatening self-harm, officers reported he did not present as having suicidal intentions.

The prosecutor went on: “He called 999 again, stating they better send riot police and police dogs.

“He made other calls stating he would harm himself and others, describing himself as ‘The Equaliser’.

“When officers attended, he was not suicidal and simply wanted to chat.”

Solicitor Martin Maguire, defending, said his client had a long-standing problem with alcohol.

“He was a victim of a very violent assault two or three years ago.

“He was unable to work for a period of time and his alcohol consumption increased – it became very problematic.

“At times he has taken to phoning the police.”

Elliott, of Shetland Place, Kirkcaldy, admitted obstructing police officers on October 24 and 25 by repeatedly contacting the police service and requiring them to attend at his home address when there was no emergency.

Sheriff Graham Primrose deferred sentence for reports and told Elliott: “It’s always tragic to see someone get into the state because of misuse of alcohol.

“I could fine you but I don’t see the point in that – It looks like you need some help.”

Dog attack compensation

An Angus Bully dogs owner must pay thousands of pounds in compensation after his pets mauled a Labrador. Carpet fitter Aaron Eggie, 30, was sentenced months after he admitted the Boxing Day incident in Kirriemuir.

Immediate bail breach

Paul Mackenzie from Kirkcaldy breached bail within hours of it being granted by being in contact with his ex-partner.

He was barred from contacting the woman after appearing in court on November 13 but after he returned home to pack his bags and leave for another address, she turned up at the property.

Mackenzie, 67, of Kirkcaldy, admitted breaching bail on November 13.

He has now temporarily moved into a hotel.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

