LEE WILKIE: Dundee United should fear no one – including Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United should fear no one – including Rangers

The Tangerines head to Ibrox this weekend with just three points separating the sides.

The togetherness of Dundee United players during a recent game at Hibs
Dundee United's fine form sees them fourth in the Premiership table. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United face a crucial time in the season and do so with no fear.

Such has been their return to top-flight football, United face a vital seven match spell to finish off 2024 with real confidence.

There are a couple of matches against the Old Firm, including the next match against Rangers, but the Tangerines have the opportunity to build on their superb start.

In the next few weeks they face St Mirren and Kilmarnock at home and head to Motherwell and St Johnstone before finishing off the year with a home clash against Aberdeen.

Luca Stephenson acrobatically gives Dundee United the lead
United were 3-0 winners against Ross County last time out. Image: SNS

Those sides are enjoying differing seasons but there’s one thing that links them all – United in this form will see these games as winnable.

No fear

Confidence is high at Tannadice and rightly so.

United should fear nobody this season.

Their excellent start to the campaign has built up a nice cushion.

That takes the edge off the pressure, they can go play with more freedom without worrying about every point dropped.

Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin’s side have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign as he prepares Dundee United for a trip to Rangers. Image: SNS

The difference between going for a risky throughball or keeping safe possession can be a huge one in the context of a 90 minute Premiership match.

If they can go into the new year in a similar position to the one held now, what a start to the season that would be for newly-promoted United.

Confidence

A huge plus for Jim Goodwin is the players returning from injury.

Yes, he’ll have to decisions to make on who gets back in but a manager always wants a selection headache.

This is also the point of the season where injuries begin to bite, matches pile up and squads can suffer.

The Tangerines have already had a bit of that in recent weeks but navigated the situation pretty well.

Again, that breeds confidence across the entire squad.

Dalby

It always helps to have a striker in form, too.

Sam Dalby is ice-cold in front of goal to make it 2-0.
Sam Dalby has four goals in his last five games for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Sam Dalby has really grown into his position at Dundee United this season.

The goals are flowing for the Wrexham loanee and he’s made himself a huge player for United.

As a defender, he looks like a really tough forward to stop right now.

Big, athletic, with technique and a willingness to run – there is a lot to get to grips with for any defender.

Even if he’s not scoring, there’s a presence up front that can cause a bit of havoc and open up space for others.

Rangers

United will need that this weekend when they head to Ibrox.

Tom Lawrence clips home the decisive goal for Rangers against Dundee United
Dundee United lost to Rangers earlier in the season. Image: SNS

The past few seasons have seen these matches against the Old Firm pretty much written off by everyone. A result is a bonus.

This Rangers side, though, has shown this season that it is vulnerable.

So much that only three points separate these two sides when they face off against each other on Saturday.

Nobody expects anything but a home win this weekend.

United, though, might fancy upsetting the odds.

More from Dundee United

Sam Cleall-Harding strides out from the back
Sam Cleall-Harding in awe of one Dundee United star as Tangerine 'dream' looms into…
Sam Harding in action for Kelty Hearts
Dundee United scouting report: The Tannadice kid tipped for 'the very top' by Scott…
Dundee United's Jack Walton punches a high ball clear against Hibernian
Dundee United ace cool on contract situation: 'They're tracking my development'
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
JIM SPENCE: Dundee miles behind United in terms of fan base – new Camperdown…
23
The United Masters squad of (Back row, L to R) Mark Wilson, John Daly, Paul Gallagher, Craig Conway, Garry Kenneth and (front row, L to R) Danny Swanson, John Rankin and Morgaro Gomis
14 best pictures from the Scottish Masters as Dundee United hero Danny Swanson thrills
Johnny Russell showcases close control while on the wing for Sporting Kansas City
Johnny Russell a free agent following MLS exit as ex-Dundee United ace is dubbed…
3
Jack Walton has been solid for the Tangerines
Jack Walton's Scottish Premiership podium spot as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin hails 'overall…
The Masters returns this evening.
Dundee United at the Scottish Masters: Where can you watch it on TV for…
The togetherness of Dundee United players during a recent game at Hibs
Lifting lid on Dundee United ‘committee’ as one Tangerines star racks up fines
Rory MacLeod is back in Scotland with the national Under-19 squad. Image: SNS
Dundee United teen Rory MacLeod opens up on timescale for making Southampton switch permanent

Conversation