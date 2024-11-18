Man in court accused of raping 16-year-old in Dundee

A man has appeared in court accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in Dundee city centre.

Ryan Masters allegedly attacked the teenager in a small car park in the Cowgate area of the city on November 10.

The 31-year-old made no plea in connection with the allegation when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court from custody on Monday.

Police Scotland previously issued a public appeal for information over the alleged attack, which is said to have happened in the early hours of the morning.

The private car park was secured by officers who conducted a forensic examination.

The officer leading the investigation, Detective Inspector Graeme Wishart said the girl had been socialising with a friend near a pub in the Cowgate area prior to allegedly being raped.

Masters, formerly of Dundee but now of Pontypridd, Wales, was charged by police over the weekend and appeared on a petition alleging a single charge of rape.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa offered no plea on Masters’ behalf during the brief hearing in private.

He was committed for further examination by Sheriff John Rafferty who released him on bail with a 7pm to 7am curfew and orders not to contact the complainer.

He has also been banned from Dundee city centre.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.