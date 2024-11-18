Brawling brothers sentenced for festive Dundee bar fight

Brawling brothers have been sentenced for a festive Dundee bar scrap in which a customer was glassed in the face.

Steven and Jordan Cameron appeared in the dock together at Forfar Sheriff Court after admitting their roles in a bust-up in the Bowbridge Bar on December 29 2021.

Jordan Cameron, 25, was on bail at the time in connection with an incident which would result in him being convicted of attempted rape.

Steven Cameron, 24, further admitted putting a barmaid at the Giddy Goose restaurant in a “sleeper hold” less than four months later.

Both men, from Dundee, were sentenced to unpaid work and the younger brother was also placed on a curfew.

Bowbridge barney

The court heard the Camerons were at the Hilltown pub at around 8pm with two females.

Jordan was described as being cheeky to staff.

The bar owner kept asking him to move away from the bar and sit down but he became aggressive, resulting in Steven trying to calm him.

At around 9.45pm, patron Derek Ferguson overheard comments between Jordan Cameron and staff and intervened to ask if everything was ok.

Words were exchanged and Jordan pushed the customer, who responded by punching him to the floor.

His brother waded in and Mr Ferguson was pushed onto a seating area as they rained punches down on him.

During the scuffle, Steven picked up a pint glass and hurled it, striking Mr Ferguson in the face.

He was left with a small cut in the middle of his forehead.

Jordan Cameron, of Fairbairn Street, admitted assault while on bail.

Steven Cameron, of Crathie Place, pled guilty to assault to injury.

Night out goosed

Steven Cameron also admitted offending at The Giddy Goose on Perth Road, Dundee, on April 7 2022.

He went to the bar at 9.45pm but was refused service shortly before last orders due to his level of intoxication.

While a bar worker took an order from the others at his table, Cameron approached from behind and placed her in a “sleeper hold” – his arm around her neck – for around two seconds.

He was ordered to leave and after loitering outside, damaged the door.

He admitted assault and maliciously smashing the door.

Mitigation

Solicitor Doug McConnell, appearing for Jordan Cameron, said his client had very recently been released from prison.

He said: “The only two cases he’s had in his life are the very serious case and this one.”

Solicitor Theo Finlay, appearing for Steven Cameron, said of the bar brawl: “He was trying to pacify him.

“This process lasted for several minutes – it became clear Mr (Steven) Cameron himself was becoming upset.

“I don’t attribute any blame to Mr Ferguson. He is a big and quite fearsome character.

“Steven Cameron turned to see his brother had been struck and was lying on the floor.”

Of the later incident, he said: “It’s the kind of thing one male might do to another male’s neck if they were friends – that was all he intended.

“These incidents occurred when he had taken alcohol and his personal life was not very stable.

“The situation now is markedly different. He is making positive steps to live a pro-social lifestyle.”

Sentenced

Sheriff Paul Ralph ordered Jordan Cameron to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

He said: “There’s an element of provocation, loosely speaking, in how it starts.”

Steven Cameron was given 225 hours of unpaid work and a seven-month 7pm to 5am curfew, running concurrently to an ongoing such order, effectively extending it by three months.

Of the Giddy Goose incident, the sheriff said: “I consider that really very serious. She doesn’t know you’ve got a smile on your face.

“There was a time people were putting their arms around throats and they ended up in the High Court.”

