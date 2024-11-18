Brawling brothers sentenced for festive Dundee bar fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brawling brothers sentenced for festive Dundee bar fight

Jordan Cameron and Steven Cameron, who put a bar worker in a sleeper hold in a different incident, were each ordered to complete unpaid work.

By Ross Gardiner
Steven and Jordan Cameron
Steven and Jordan Cameron were sentenced for their role in the bar fight. Image: Facebook

Brawling brothers have been sentenced for a festive Dundee bar scrap in which a customer was glassed in the face.

Steven and Jordan Cameron appeared in the dock together at Forfar Sheriff Court after admitting their roles in a bust-up in the Bowbridge Bar on December 29 2021.

Jordan Cameron, 25, was on bail at the time in connection with an incident which would result in him being convicted of attempted rape.

Steven Cameron, 24, further admitted putting a barmaid at the Giddy Goose restaurant in a “sleeper hold” less than four months later.

Both men, from Dundee, were sentenced to unpaid work and the younger brother was also placed on a curfew.

Bowbridge barney

The court heard the Camerons were at the Hilltown pub at around 8pm with two females.

Jordan was described as being cheeky to staff.

The bar owner kept asking him to move away from the bar and sit down but he became aggressive, resulting in Steven trying to calm him.

At around 9.45pm, patron Derek Ferguson overheard comments between Jordan Cameron and staff and intervened to ask if everything was ok.

Words were exchanged and Jordan pushed the customer, who responded by punching him to the floor.

The Bowbridge Bar
The Bowbridge Bar. Image: Google

His brother waded in and Mr Ferguson was pushed onto a seating area as they rained punches down on him.

During the scuffle, Steven picked up a pint glass and hurled it, striking Mr Ferguson in the face.

He was left with a small cut in the middle of his forehead.

Jordan Cameron, of Fairbairn Street, admitted assault while on bail.

Steven Cameron, of Crathie Place, pled guilty to assault to injury.

Night out goosed

Steven Cameron also admitted offending at The Giddy Goose on Perth Road, Dundee, on April 7 2022.

The Giddy Goose.

He went to the bar at 9.45pm but was refused service shortly before last orders due to his level of intoxication.

While a bar worker took an order from the others at his table, Cameron approached from behind and placed her in a “sleeper hold” – his arm around her neck – for around two seconds.

He was ordered to leave and after loitering outside, damaged the door.

He admitted assault and maliciously smashing the door.

Mitigation

Solicitor Doug McConnell, appearing for Jordan Cameron, said his client had very recently been released from prison.

He said: “The only two cases he’s had in his life are the very serious case and this one.”

Jordan Cameron.
Jordan Cameron. Image: Facebook

Solicitor Theo Finlay, appearing for Steven Cameron, said of the bar brawl: “He was trying to pacify him.

“This process lasted for several minutes – it became clear Mr (Steven) Cameron himself was becoming upset.

“I don’t attribute any blame to Mr Ferguson. He is a big and quite fearsome character.

“Steven Cameron turned to see his brother had been struck and was lying on the floor.”

Steven Cameron
Steven Cameron. Image: Facebook

Of the later incident, he said: “It’s the kind of thing one male might do to another male’s neck if they were friends – that was all he intended.

“These incidents occurred when he had taken alcohol and his personal life was not very stable.

“The situation now is markedly different. He is making positive steps to live a pro-social lifestyle.”

Sentenced

Sheriff Paul Ralph ordered Jordan Cameron to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

He said: “There’s an element of provocation, loosely speaking, in how it starts.”

Steven Cameron was given 225 hours of unpaid work and a seven-month 7pm to 5am curfew, running concurrently to an ongoing such order, effectively extending it by three months.

Of the Giddy Goose incident, the sheriff said: “I consider that really very serious. She doesn’t know you’ve got a smile on your face.

“There was a time people were putting their arms around throats and they ended up in the High Court.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

