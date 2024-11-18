Analysing St Johnstone’s record before and after international breaks

International breaks have long been part of the landscape for Premiership football clubs in Scotland.

Managers and players often talk about the importance for morale of getting a win going into one.

Following St Johnstone’s 2-1 loss to Motherwell last Saturday, head coach, Simo Valakari, observed: “As I said to the players after the game, it will be a long two weeks because we need to process this defeat and live through pain before we can go and let it out the Saturday after next.

“We need to suffer for two weeks and put in fantastic effort on the training ground.”

Saints fans will be feeling as if a pre-break defeat is habitual.

Is it really the case, though?

Courier Sport looks at the last five seasons to dig deeper into the Perth club’s record before and after the top flight campaign is paused.

Overall before

Saints’ record in the last game ahead of a break is actually very respectable.

They have won six, drawn six and lost four.

Given that this season they have lost all three, the previous four terms were a huge success story.

In fact, in those 13 games, the only one Saints lost was against Celtic in March, 2024.

Overall after

Even taking into the account the fact that Saints are one win and one loss coming back from a break this season, their record following the lay-off is far worse than before it.

The grand total is won four, drawn one and lost 10.

The best before

There were only two international breaks for Saints in their cup double season and both games were won going into it.

In terms of the most points accrued, though, the highest total was eight in 2021/22 when Callum Davidson’s side beat Dundee and Motherwell and twice drew with St Mirren.

The best after

It’s slim pickings.

And thank goodness for Ross County.

Saints drew with and beat the Staggies in 2022/23 for the highest post-break total in a season of four points.

The only teams they have beaten over the five years are County, Dundee and Livingston.

The worst after

Between Steven MacLean and Craig Levein, Saints completed a full season of defeats.

In 2023/24 they lost to Rangers, St Mirren, Hearts and Dundee, with an aggregate score of 9-1.