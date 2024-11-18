Analysing St Johnstone’s record before and after international breaks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Analysing St Johnstone’s record before and after international breaks

There's a big difference between the two.

A disconsolate Drey Wright after St Johnstone lost to Motherwell.
St Johnstone lost at Motherwell before the international break. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

International breaks have long been part of the landscape for Premiership football clubs in Scotland.

Managers and players often talk about the importance for morale of getting a win going into one.

Following St Johnstone’s 2-1 loss to Motherwell last Saturday, head coach, Simo Valakari, observed: “As I said to the players after the game, it will be a long two weeks because we need to process this defeat and live through pain before we can go and let it out the Saturday after next.

“We need to suffer for two weeks and put in fantastic effort on the training ground.”

Simo Valakari walks off the pitch after St Johnstone lost to Motherwell.
Simo Valakari after losing to Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Saints fans will be feeling as if a pre-break defeat is habitual.

Is it really the case, though?

Courier Sport looks at the last five seasons to dig deeper into the Perth club’s record before and after the top flight campaign is paused.

Overall before

Saints’ record in the last game ahead of a break is actually very respectable.

They have won six, drawn six and lost four.

Given that this season they have lost all three, the previous four terms were a huge success story.

In fact, in those 13 games, the only one Saints lost was against Celtic in March, 2024.

Overall after

Even taking into the account the fact that Saints are one win and one loss coming back from a break this season, their record following the lay-off is far worse than before it.

The grand total is won four, drawn one and lost 10.

The best before

There were only two international breaks for Saints in their cup double season and both games were won going into it.

In terms of the most points accrued, though, the highest total was eight in 2021/22 when Callum Davidson’s side beat Dundee and Motherwell and twice drew with St Mirren.

Guy Melamed celebrates with Ali McCann after scoring the goal which won St Johnstone a cup tie at Dens.
Guy Melamed celebrates with Ali McCann after scoring the goal which won St Johnstone a cup tie at Dens. Image: SNS.

The best after

It’s slim pickings.

And thank goodness for Ross County.

Saints drew with and beat the Staggies in 2022/23 for the highest post-break total in a season of four points.

The only teams they have beaten over the five years are County, Dundee and Livingston.

The worst after

Between Steven MacLean and Craig Levein, Saints completed a full season of defeats.

In 2023/24 they lost to Rangers, St Mirren, Hearts and Dundee, with an aggregate score of 9-1.

Conversation