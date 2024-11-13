Dundee Planning Ahead: Lochee housing development and city centre concert venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Planning Ahead: Lochee housing development and city centre concert venue

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
Eight homes have been earmarked for a brownfield site on Angus Street.
Eight homes have been earmarked for a brownfield site on Angus Street. Image: WellwoodLeslie Architects/DC Thomson.

The former site of a community centre in Lochee could be transformed into a residential development.

A planning application has been submitted to Dundee City Council seeking permission to build eight homes on a brownfield site on Angus Street.

The semi-detached houses will each have three bedrooms and a private rear garden.

Two parking spaces will also be available for each property.

Eight houses are proposed for Angus Street.

Social housing developer Abertay Housing Association is behind the plans.

A supporting statement detailed that the properties will be “designed to meet affordable housing requirements” and will cater to a range of residents including families and seniors.

It added: “The aspiration of the development is to positively regenerate this site into a high quality residential development that blends with the existing architectural fabric of Dundee and contributes positively to the local community.”

City centre concert venue

Meanwhile, a new 4,500-capacity events venue is set to open in Dundee city centre next month.

The former Mecca Bingo hall on the Nethergate is being redeveloped into an entertainment and conference complex called LiveHouse.

How the transformed Mecca Bingo hall in Dundee will look.

Once complete, will be the third largest entertainment venue in Scotland, behind only the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Stage one of the transformation will see the creation of a state-of-the-art music venue and events space.

Further works are expected in 2025 to expand the multi-purpose campus.

Liquid nightclub student accommodation

The developers behind plans to transform the site of former Liquid nightclub on Ward Road into student accommodation are asking for more time to start work on the site.

Dundee City Council granted planning permission for the development in December 2023.

Under the approved proposal, the former nightclub building will be demolished and a 215-bed purpose-built student accommodation block built in its place.

A cinema room, gym, study areas and bike storage will also be included.

The former Liquid nightclub and a concept for how the student flats would look
The former Liquid nightclub and a concept for how the student flats would look. Image: DC Thomson/Consarc Architecture.

Edinburgh-based Newtide Investments Limited are behind the plans.

When green-lighting the application, Dundee City Council stipulated work should begin within 18 months.

However, a fresh application has now been lodged seeking an extension.

This, a supporting statement detailed, was due to a “considerable period of market and construction instability”.

Developers are asking for an additional 18 months to commence work.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications 

Lochee housing 

LightHouse concert venue

Liquid nightclub student accommodation 

