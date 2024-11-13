Dundee Planning Ahead: Lochee housing development and city centre concert venue

The former site of a community centre in Lochee could be transformed into a residential development.

A planning application has been submitted to Dundee City Council seeking permission to build eight homes on a brownfield site on Angus Street.

The semi-detached houses will each have three bedrooms and a private rear garden.

Two parking spaces will also be available for each property.

Social housing developer Abertay Housing Association is behind the plans.

A supporting statement detailed that the properties will be “designed to meet affordable housing requirements” and will cater to a range of residents including families and seniors.

It added: “The aspiration of the development is to positively regenerate this site into a high quality residential development that blends with the existing architectural fabric of Dundee and contributes positively to the local community.”

City centre concert venue

Meanwhile, a new 4,500-capacity events venue is set to open in Dundee city centre next month.

The former Mecca Bingo hall on the Nethergate is being redeveloped into an entertainment and conference complex called LiveHouse.

Once complete, will be the third largest entertainment venue in Scotland, behind only the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Stage one of the transformation will see the creation of a state-of-the-art music venue and events space.

Further works are expected in 2025 to expand the multi-purpose campus.

Liquid nightclub student accommodation

The developers behind plans to transform the site of former Liquid nightclub on Ward Road into student accommodation are asking for more time to start work on the site.

Dundee City Council granted planning permission for the development in December 2023.

Under the approved proposal, the former nightclub building will be demolished and a 215-bed purpose-built student accommodation block built in its place.

A cinema room, gym, study areas and bike storage will also be included.

Edinburgh-based Newtide Investments Limited are behind the plans.

When green-lighting the application, Dundee City Council stipulated work should begin within 18 months.

However, a fresh application has now been lodged seeking an extension.

This, a supporting statement detailed, was due to a “considerable period of market and construction instability”.

Developers are asking for an additional 18 months to commence work.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Lochee housing

LightHouse concert venue

Liquid nightclub student accommodation