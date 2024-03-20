SGN to remove temporary Leven traffic lights after delays cause day of ‘utter carnage’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SGN to remove temporary Leven traffic lights after delays cause day of ‘utter carnage’

Power company SGN has apologised after hour-long delays between Leven and Lundin Links.

By Claire Warrender
Traffic jams at the roadworks by Scoonie Roundabout, Leven, last year.
Tailbacks at the roadworks by Scoonie Roundabout last year.

Temporary traffic lights in Leven that are causing hour-long tailbacks are being removed tonight.

Power company SGN has apologised after motorists complained of a day of “utter carnage”.

The four-way lights were erected on Wednesday morning after reports of a gas leak.

And staff have been working on an emergency repair all day.

SGN initially said the disruption could continue for a further 24 hours with work continuing tomorrow.

However, they have now said they will remove the lights and continue repairs with lane closures in place.

Apology after extensive tailbacks

An SGN spokesperson said: “Our team are still working hard on site to repair the gas escape.

“We understand the four-way traffic lights are causing extensive tailbacks for motorists and we’d like to apologise for the disruption being caused.

“All being well, we are going to remove the temporary traffic lights later this evening and complete the remainder of our emergency work under a lane closure to reduce disruption as much as possible.

“We expect this to be in place for tomorrow morning.

‘Emergencies need fixed but traffic should be managed’

One person posted on Facebook: “Five-way traffic lights on Letham Glen roundabout. Total and utter carnage.”

Leven, Lundin Links and Largo councillor Eugene Clark was stuck en route to a meeting for more than 50 minutes on Wednesday morning.

Councillor Eugene Clarke.
Councillor Eugene Clarke was stuck in the Leven traffic jams.

He said: “No-one is questioning that emergencies have to be fixed but it’s how you manage the traffic.

“When the council became aware of it they suggested manned traffic lights from 7am to 7pm.

SGN instead put in an automated camera process that responds to levels of traffic.

“This obviously wasn’t working.”

Conversation