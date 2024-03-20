SGN to remove temporary Leven traffic lights after delays cause day of ‘utter carnage’

Temporary traffic lights in Leven that are causing hour-long tailbacks are being removed tonight.

Power company SGN has apologised after motorists complained of a day of “utter carnage”.

The four-way lights were erected on Wednesday morning after reports of a gas leak.

And staff have been working on an emergency repair all day.

SGN initially said the disruption could continue for a further 24 hours with work continuing tomorrow.

However, they have now said they will remove the lights and continue repairs with lane closures in place.

Apology after extensive tailbacks

An SGN spokesperson said: “Our team are still working hard on site to repair the gas escape.

“We understand the four-way traffic lights are causing extensive tailbacks for motorists and we’d like to apologise for the disruption being caused.

“All being well, we are going to remove the temporary traffic lights later this evening and complete the remainder of our emergency work under a lane closure to reduce disruption as much as possible.

“We expect this to be in place for tomorrow morning.

‘Emergencies need fixed but traffic should be managed’

One person posted on Facebook: “Five-way traffic lights on Letham Glen roundabout. Total and utter carnage.”

Leven, Lundin Links and Largo councillor Eugene Clark was stuck en route to a meeting for more than 50 minutes on Wednesday morning.

He said: “No-one is questioning that emergencies have to be fixed but it’s how you manage the traffic.

“When the council became aware of it they suggested manned traffic lights from 7am to 7pm.

“SGN instead put in an automated camera process that responds to levels of traffic.

“This obviously wasn’t working.”