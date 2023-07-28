Best pictures as thousands of fans head to see James and Razorlight at Dundee Waterfront

Thousands of people descended on Dundee Waterfront on Friday for the latest major gig at Slessor Gardens.

James and Razorlight entertained revellers in a night packed with hits.

It was the latest in a series of big concerts to be held at the venue in recent years.

On Saturday, Bastille take to the Slessor Gardens stage.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to capture the best moments as fans headed to see the Manchester icons belt out hits like Sit Down and Laid.