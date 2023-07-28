Music Best pictures as thousands of fans head to see James and Razorlight at Dundee Waterfront Thousands of people turned out at Slessor Gardens on Friday night. Thousands of people turned out at Slessor Gardens on Friday night. By Ben MacDonald Share Best pictures as thousands of fans head to see James and Razorlight at Dundee Waterfront Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/entertainment/music/4587115/james-slessor-gardens-dundee-pictures/ Copy Link Thousands of people descended on Dundee Waterfront on Friday for the latest major gig at Slessor Gardens. James and Razorlight entertained revellers in a night packed with hits. It was the latest in a series of big concerts to be held at the venue in recent years. On Saturday, Bastille take to the Slessor Gardens stage. Our photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to capture the best moments as fans headed to see the Manchester icons belt out hits like Sit Down and Laid. Steph McCabe and sister Carlan Keillor are dressed for the occasion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Allan Irvine is joined by Alastair, 6 and Corrie, 9. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Queues were building for James. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The Murray family make their way to the venue. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Music fans were treated to some of the band’s most well loved hits. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Steph Dolan and Catriona Johnston get the dance moves in early. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson John and Connie Pilkington enter the ground with Brian and Carrie Cunningham. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Fans make their way in to see main support act Razorlight. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Kris and Dawn Noble are in high spirits alongside Nicola and Paul McMillan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The rain stayed away for those in attendance. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Daryl and Linzy Marshalsey join Kelly Robb in the queue. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Donna and Emily Neish look forward to the concert. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Lil and Sarah Mortali stand in line. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Francis Rennie is ready for the music. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson This crowd were ready to party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson