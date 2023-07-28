Best pictures as thousands of fans head to see James and Razorlight at Dundee Waterfront

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as thousands of fans head to see James and Razorlight at Dundee Waterfront

Thousands of people turned out at Slessor Gardens on Friday night.

By Ben MacDonald

Thousands of people descended on Dundee Waterfront on Friday for the latest major gig at Slessor Gardens.

James and Razorlight entertained revellers in a night packed with hits.

It was the latest in a series of big concerts to be held at the venue in recent years.

On Saturday, Bastille take to the Slessor Gardens stage.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to capture the best moments as fans headed to see the Manchester icons belt out hits like Sit Down and Laid.

Steph McCabe and sister Carlan Keillor are dressed for the occasion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Allan Irvine is joined by Alastair, 6 and Corrie, 9. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Queues were building for James. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Murray family make their way to the venue. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Music fans were treated to some of the band’s most well loved hits. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Steph Dolan and Catriona Johnston get the dance moves in early. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
John and Connie Pilkington enter the ground with Brian and Carrie Cunningham. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fans make their way in to see main support act Razorlight. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kris and Dawn Noble are in high spirits alongside Nicola and Paul McMillan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The rain stayed away for those in attendance. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Daryl and Linzy Marshalsey join Kelly Robb in the queue. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Donna and Emily Neish look forward to the concert. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Lil and Sarah Mortali stand in line. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Francis Rennie is ready for the music. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
This crowd were ready to party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

