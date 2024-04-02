Kirkcaldy hero saves woman’s life at the town’s railway station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy hero saves woman’s life at the town’s railway station

ScotRail employee Carol Ewing was praised for her "vigilance, quick thinking and personable approach."

By Lindsey Hamilton
Carol Ewing honoured for saving woman's life
Carol with her award. Image: St Andrew's First Aid

A Kirkcaldy woman has been hailed a hero after saving the life of a passenger in distress.

ScotRail employee Carol Ewing took immediate action when she noticed a female passenger standing very close to the platform edge at Kirkcaldy Railway Station.

Carol’s quick thinking and calm response during the incident in February 2023 led to her saving the life of the woman who was intending to harm herself.

She has now been awarded the First Aid Hero award at the 11th awards hosted by Scotland’s only dedicated first aid charity, St Andrew’s First Aid.

Prompt action saved a life at Kirkcaldy Station

Carol was on duty at Kirkcaldy Station when she noticed a female passenger standing very close to the platform edge staring straight ahead towards the rail tracks.

A spokesperson for St Andrew’s First Aid said: “Carol calmly introduced herself and the female stated that she intended to harm herself.

“In a prompt reaction, knowing a train was due at the station within minutes, Carol raised the concern to the ScotRail control room via the station platform help point.

Kirkcaldy Railway Station.

“Continuing her calm engagement with the female, Carol managed to position herself between the woman and the tracks and was able to slowly manoeuvre the female away from the platform and into safety.”

The spokesperson said that for more than 30 minutes Carol remained level-headed, showing empathy and understanding towards the female, providing her with reassurance until the emergency services arrived at the station.

“Her vigilance, quick thinking and personable approach prevented the female from harm and allowed her to receive the necessary professional support she needed.”

Carol Ewing: ‘Instinct kicked in’

Carol said: “On that evening, my instinct kicked in and I knew I had to be calm and personable even though I was scared.

“I had to think, ‘what does that person need me to do right now’, and be able to do it calmly to ensure she didn’t come into any harm.

“I am proud of myself for intervening but more proud that I was able to help someone in such a difficult place. I hope this story inspires others to learn more about first aid and mental health first aid training.”

Carol Ramsay hero award
Carol with ceremony host, radio presenter Gina McKie and one of the sponsor’s Keith Kelly.  Image: St Andrew’s First Aid

Stuart Callison, chief executive of St Andrew’s First Aid, said: “Carol is a well-deserved winner of the First Aid Hero award for 2024.

“Her compassion, bravery, empathy and calm nature saved an individual’s life, for which she should be exceptionally proud.”

Conversation