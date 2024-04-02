Kirkcaldy hero saves woman’s life at the town’s railway station

A Kirkcaldy woman has been hailed a hero after saving the life of a passenger in distress.

ScotRail employee Carol Ewing took immediate action when she noticed a female passenger standing very close to the platform edge at Kirkcaldy Railway Station.

Carol’s quick thinking and calm response during the incident in February 2023 led to her saving the life of the woman who was intending to harm herself.

She has now been awarded the First Aid Hero award at the 11th awards hosted by Scotland’s only dedicated first aid charity, St Andrew’s First Aid.

Prompt action saved a life at Kirkcaldy Station

Carol was on duty at Kirkcaldy Station when she noticed a female passenger standing very close to the platform edge staring straight ahead towards the rail tracks.

A spokesperson for St Andrew’s First Aid said: “Carol calmly introduced herself and the female stated that she intended to harm herself.

“In a prompt reaction, knowing a train was due at the station within minutes, Carol raised the concern to the ScotRail control room via the station platform help point.

“Continuing her calm engagement with the female, Carol managed to position herself between the woman and the tracks and was able to slowly manoeuvre the female away from the platform and into safety.”

The spokesperson said that for more than 30 minutes Carol remained level-headed, showing empathy and understanding towards the female, providing her with reassurance until the emergency services arrived at the station.

“Her vigilance, quick thinking and personable approach prevented the female from harm and allowed her to receive the necessary professional support she needed.”

Carol Ewing: ‘Instinct kicked in’

Carol said: “On that evening, my instinct kicked in and I knew I had to be calm and personable even though I was scared.

“I had to think, ‘what does that person need me to do right now’, and be able to do it calmly to ensure she didn’t come into any harm.

“I am proud of myself for intervening but more proud that I was able to help someone in such a difficult place. I hope this story inspires others to learn more about first aid and mental health first aid training.”

Stuart Callison, chief executive of St Andrew’s First Aid, said: “Carol is a well-deserved winner of the First Aid Hero award for 2024.

“Her compassion, bravery, empathy and calm nature saved an individual’s life, for which she should be exceptionally proud.”