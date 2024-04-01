Dundee set to welcome young fan injured by flare to training after call with Tony Docherty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee set to welcome young fan injured by flare to training after call with Tony Docherty

The 12-year-old suffered burns to his face after being struck by a pyrotechnic in the away end at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Dundee are set to welcome a young fan hurt by a flare in the away end at St Johnstone to their training ground this week.

Images appeared on social media of a young supporter who suffered a bad burn to his face, close to his left eye, after allegedly being struck by a pyrotechnic.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident.

Four other teenagers were also arrested after allegedly using pyrotechnics in the away end at McDiarmid Park.

A Dundee FC spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, this is an example of the very real dangers associated with pyrotechnics generally and within football stadia.

Dundee defeated St Johnstone 2-1 at McDiarmid Park on Saturday. Image: SNS

“We hope the young fan is recovering from his ordeal and everyone at DFC wishes him a speedy recovery.”

Both Dundee and St Johnstone released statements on Sunday evening condemning the incident and wishing the youngster a speedy recovery.

In their statement the Dark Blues pledged to “arrange something special for him with players and coaches”.

‘Brilliant’

On Monday, manager Tony Docherty spoke to the young fan on the phone and has invited the youngster and his parents to watch training and spend time with the players and coaches.

“That was a really unfortunate incident,” Docherty said.

Dundee fans enjoying their day at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS

“I’ve phoned the young lad and we’re going to get him to come into training this week.

“I spoke to him personally and asked if he wanted to come in and watch the guys train.

“I know he brings the drum into all the games and he’s brilliant.

“So I don’t want that incident to put him off coming to games.

“I want a really good relationship between the team and the fans, that’s really important, so that was a really disappointing incident.

“But I think we can make up for that in spades to this young guy and let him see how important the fans are to us.”

Conversation