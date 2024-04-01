Dundee set to welcome young fan injured by flare to training after call with Tony Docherty

Dundee are set to welcome a young fan hurt by a flare in the away end at St Johnstone to their training ground this week.

Images appeared on social media of a young supporter who suffered a bad burn to his face, close to his left eye, after allegedly being struck by a pyrotechnic.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident.

Four other teenagers were also arrested after allegedly using pyrotechnics in the away end at McDiarmid Park.

A Dundee FC spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, this is an example of the very real dangers associated with pyrotechnics generally and within football stadia.

“We hope the young fan is recovering from his ordeal and everyone at DFC wishes him a speedy recovery.”

Both Dundee and St Johnstone released statements on Sunday evening condemning the incident and wishing the youngster a speedy recovery.

In their statement the Dark Blues pledged to “arrange something special for him with players and coaches”.

‘Brilliant’

On Monday, manager Tony Docherty spoke to the young fan on the phone and has invited the youngster and his parents to watch training and spend time with the players and coaches.

“That was a really unfortunate incident,” Docherty said.

“I’ve phoned the young lad and we’re going to get him to come into training this week.

“I spoke to him personally and asked if he wanted to come in and watch the guys train.

“I know he brings the drum into all the games and he’s brilliant.

“So I don’t want that incident to put him off coming to games.

“I want a really good relationship between the team and the fans, that’s really important, so that was a really disappointing incident.

“But I think we can make up for that in spades to this young guy and let him see how important the fans are to us.”