Keys handover is latest milestone in Perth Museum development

A major milestone in the development of Perth Museum took place this week as Culture Perth and Kinross were handed the keys to the building by the council.

Scheduled to open in Spring 2024, the former Perth City Hall is currently being converted into a museum that will showcase the Stone of Destiny.

Used for centuries to crown Scottish Kings and still used for coronations, the Stone of Destiny will be free for everyone to visit.

The historic stone was most recently used for the coronation of King Charles III in May.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing said: “Construction on the new museum began in 2021 and, like everyone, I have been watching its transformation keenly

“This is a huge moment.

“We’ve seen how busy the city has been over the past week and Perth Museum and the Stone of Destiny will bring tens of thousands of visitors to Perth and Kinross every year.”

Perth Museum will be ‘a jewel in the crown’

The new museum comes as part of a £27 million investment in the regeneration of Perth city centre.

UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord added: “This is an exciting moment for the new Perth Museum, which promises to be a jewel in the crown of Scotland’s must-see attractions.

“I very much look forward to celebrating the opening of the museum and installation of the Stone of Scone in its new home when the museum opens to the public next year

The museum will be managed in partnership between Perth and Kinross Council and Culture Perth and Kinross.