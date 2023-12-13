Perth Museum chiefs ditch controversial cafe contract and start search for their own head chef

Perth Museum bosses have abandoned their search for a contractor to run the attraction’s cafe.

It follows two failed bids to find an outside caterer for the £27.2 million venue, which is due to open in the refurbished City Hall in just 15 weeks.

Culture Perth and Kinross, in partnership with Perth and Kinross Council, is now hunting for its own head chef.

The £30,000-a-year post is on the Culture Perth and Kinross website, with a closing date of December 18.

It says the successful candidate will be expected to build their own team, set up the kitchens and design menus.

However, the clock is ticking towards launch day.

The museum is due to open on Easter weekend at the end of March 2024.

It will be home to the Stone of Destiny and is forecast to bring tens of thousands of visitors to Perth and Kinross.

Project leaders say it will boost the local economy by around £2.5million a year.

The ad says: “A key part of the visitor experience will be an exciting new café, serving contemporary Scottish menus which showcase the best of local produce.

“We are seeking a Head Chef with creativity, passion and flair to help us realise our vision and create a new destination café in a city famed for its food and drink offering.”

Two failed bids to fill Perth Museum cafe contract

Bosses confirmed they were re-tendering the museum cafe in the summer after scrapping the original contract.

A council spokesman said at the time: “While we appreciate that this will be frustrating news to the potential operators who have been involved, we hope they also understand how important it is to get this right.”

The revised 24-month contract was advertised on the Public Contracts Scotland website with a November 1 deadline.

Potential bidders were told the Perth Museum café would provide visitors with “an exceptional food and drink experience”.

It went on: “The food and beverage operation will be intrinsic to the ongoing success of the museum, helping visitors further their enjoyment of the museum with an enjoyable dining experience and helping to drive non-traditional museum audiences to the venue.”

However, the notice was cancelled on December 1.

A statement on the website says: “The decision has been taken to abandon the current procedure as no compliant bids were received.”

Critics question need for Perth Museum cafe

Culture Perth and Kinross confirmed the change of direction on Tuesday.

A spokesman said the organisation intended to run the café as part of a five-star visitor experience.

“We can confirm that Culture Perth and Kinross will be managing the café in-house, providing jobs for local people and support for our amazing food producers here in Perth and Kinross,” he said.

“We look forward to appointing a head chef early in the new year and welcoming visitors into the museum and café when we open at the Easter Weekend 2024.”

But some have questioned whether the museum should include a cafe at all.

Iain Fenwick, the director of Perthshire Local, previously branded the move a “lazy” idea and warned of the potential impact on existing trade.

The museum is sited in the heart of Perth’s “cafe quarter” and critics say it will leech customers away from surrounding venues.