Hunt back on for operator of new café at Perth Museum after contract pulled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Hunt back on for operator of new café at Perth Museum after contract pulled

The move has led some to question whether a café should be established at the museum at all.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
The search has been on for a firm to run a café in the new Perth Museum. Image: Local Democracy Reporting Service/Kathryn Anderson.
The search has been on for a firm to run a café in the new Perth Museum. Image: Local Democracy Reporting Service/Kathryn Anderson.

The operator of Perth Museum is to retender its café after pulling the contract.

Over the past three months the search has been on for a firm to run a café for the new facility, which is due to open in spring 2024.

Culture Perth and Kinross, in partnership with Perth and Kinross Council (PKC), tendered for the café franchise.

It asked businesses to come forward who would be interested in operating from the purpose-built catering area.

But the contract has been pulled and will be re-structured before being re-submitted for public tender.

The move has led some to question whether a café should be established at the museum at all.

Perth Museum tender cancelled

Perth Museum will tell the tale of the Fair City’s ancient roots through social and natural history with the Stone of Destiny at the centre.

stone of destiny
Designs of the Stone of Destiny Pavilion in the new Perth Museum.

The notice on the Public Contracts Scotland website stated it was looking for someone to provide visitors and travel trade groups with an “exceptional food and drink experience”.

The offering should “promote the best of local Scottish produce whilst supporting the museum’s pursuit of a five-star rating from VisitScotland”.

However, the tender has now been cancelled.

A PKC spokesperson said: “We note the decision of Culture Perth and Kinross to restart the tender process for the Perth Museum café following a review of progress to date.

“While we appreciate that this will be frustrating news to the potential operators who have been involved, we hope they also understand how important it is to get this right.”

New eatery ‘not needed in café quarter’

Entrepreneur Iain Fenwick, the director of Perthshire Local, believes creating a new eatery would be inappropriate for the museum’s location.

Iain Fenwick is the director of Perthshire Local.
Iain Fenwick says having a café is a ‘lazy’ idea. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Having a café there at all is not a productive use of space,” he said.

“Those that say all museums have cafes are not looking at the location.

“This one is in the centre of a café quarter!

“The original tender says that 60% of total footfall will use the museum café.

“That 60% is business being taken away from the surrounding businesses that have had to endure tough times with Covid and construction of the museum.

“They need to be a bit more creative and listen to the public and local businesses.

“There are many more creative ideas to maximise the use of that space, including events, experiences etc.

“A café is a lazy idea.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Gary Thompson, Kris Dear (centre) and Graeme Dear (right) on the opening leg of the 150-mile ride.
Graeme's 150-mile Angus glens cycle on course to pass £10k for child cancer charity
The search has been on for a firm to run a café in the new Perth Museum. Image: Local Democracy Reporting Service/Kathryn Anderson.
Driver caused chaos as he drove on A9 in 'disintegrating' car
Alan Cumming met dogs Star and Jess during his visit to The Birks Cinema in Aberfeldy
Hollywood actor Alan Cumming enjoys cuddle with furry cinema-goers on return to Aberfeldy
Former Auchterarder cattle dealer David Rattray.
David Rattray of Auchterarder: Retired cattle dealer and Rotarian dies aged 93
Briar Lodge Golf Course Road, Blairgowrie, Perthshire
For sale: Colourful Perthshire home with detached cottage annexe and exceptional landscaped gardens
Amanda Fleming
Dundee woman’s crisp bag SIM card prison smuggling plot smashed by guards
Craigieknowes Care Home in Perth.
Perth care home slammed for treatment of resident at risk of choking
The Cromlix Hotel.
Andy Murray defeats wildlife campaigners to expand hotel in historic Perthshire
Tyson and Paris Fury
Inside Tyson Fury’s latest Tayside trip for hit Netflix show – and why it…
The search has been on for a firm to run a café in the new Perth Museum. Image: Local Democracy Reporting Service/Kathryn Anderson.
Dunkeld residents may lose water supply after fault discovered

Conversation