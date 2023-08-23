Hunt back on for operator of new café at Perth Museum after contract pulled

The operator of Perth Museum is to retender its café after pulling the contract.

Over the past three months the search has been on for a firm to run a café for the new facility, which is due to open in spring 2024.

Culture Perth and Kinross, in partnership with Perth and Kinross Council (PKC), tendered for the café franchise.

It asked businesses to come forward who would be interested in operating from the purpose-built catering area.

But the contract has been pulled and will be re-structured before being re-submitted for public tender.

The move has led some to question whether a café should be established at the museum at all.

Perth Museum tender cancelled

Perth Museum will tell the tale of the Fair City’s ancient roots through social and natural history with the Stone of Destiny at the centre.

The notice on the Public Contracts Scotland website stated it was looking for someone to provide visitors and travel trade groups with an “exceptional food and drink experience”.

The offering should “promote the best of local Scottish produce whilst supporting the museum’s pursuit of a five-star rating from VisitScotland”.

However, the tender has now been cancelled.

A PKC spokesperson said: “We note the decision of Culture Perth and Kinross to restart the tender process for the Perth Museum café following a review of progress to date.

“While we appreciate that this will be frustrating news to the potential operators who have been involved, we hope they also understand how important it is to get this right.”

New eatery ‘not needed in café quarter’

Entrepreneur Iain Fenwick, the director of Perthshire Local, believes creating a new eatery would be inappropriate for the museum’s location.

“Having a café there at all is not a productive use of space,” he said.

“Those that say all museums have cafes are not looking at the location.

“This one is in the centre of a café quarter!

“The original tender says that 60% of total footfall will use the museum café.

“That 60% is business being taken away from the surrounding businesses that have had to endure tough times with Covid and construction of the museum.

“They need to be a bit more creative and listen to the public and local businesses.

“There are many more creative ideas to maximise the use of that space, including events, experiences etc.

“A café is a lazy idea.”