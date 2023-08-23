Dundee athlete Eilish McColgan undergoes surgery on her spine

Dundee athlete Eilish McColgan has undergone surgery on her spine.

The 30-year-old recently withdrew from the World Athletics Championships in Budapest with a knee injury.

Now she has been under the surgeon’s knife to seal a fluid leak in her spine.

Eilish McColgan undergoes surgery

On Wednesday night the Commonwealth Games champion posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed.

She circulated the image as a story on her Facebook and Instagram channels with the caption: “Update: Just underwent a small procedure to seal a fluid leak in my spine.

“Have to lie flat for the next 3 hours.

“But within the next day or so – I should be back feeling my normal self!”

Dundee athlete recovering from knee injury

The knee injury McColgan picked up in the spring had already ruled her out of the London Marathon.

But a week ago, when she announced her withdrawal from the World Championships currently taking place in Hungary, she said still expected to run this season.

She tweeted: “Sadly, I’ve made the hard decision to miss this year’s World Championships in Budapest.

“We always knew it was going to be tight to make it to the start line, having carried a knee injury since April.

“We tried everything we could to be ready for this weekend, but ran out of time to get back into spikes.

“Hopeful I’ll be able to showcase my fitness on the roads this autumn. Thank you as always for the support!

“Looking forward to cheering the GB team on.”

It is unknown whether her latest operation will further delay her comeback.