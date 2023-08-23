Union warns Fife fire service cuts ‘will impact you, your family and your friends’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union warns Fife fire service cuts ‘will impact you, your family and your friends’

Fire Brigades Union Scottish Secretary told a public meeting in Dunfermline that removing fire appliances would cost lives.

By Claire Warrender
FBU Scottish Secretary John McKenzie addresses a public meeting to discuss Fife fire service cuts in Dunfermline
FBU Scottish Secretary John McKenzie addresses a public meeting about Fife fire service cuts in Dunfermline. Image: David Wardle.

Firefighters warned lives will be lost as they pledged to step up their campaign against budget cuts in Fife.

Fire Brigades Union Scottish Secretary John McKenzie said: “The level of risk for everybody in Fife will go up as a result of reducing resources.

“The impact is pretty stark. It’s people’s lives.”

Mr McKenzie was addressing a public meeting in Dunfermline on Wednesday night.

It was the first of several events planned across Fife following the announcement appliance numbers will be cut at Dunfermline, Methil and Glenrothes fire stations at the start of September.

Kirkcaldy fire station is also losing its height appliance.

Fife firefighters to join mass rally against cuts

Mr McKenzie added: “The consequences are people losing their lives who otherwise wouldn’t have, people losing properties who otherwise wouldn’t have.

“This will impact you, your family and your friends.”

Fife firefighters will join a mass rally of FBU members in Glasgow on Thursday as the campaign against cuts goes national.

Firefighters gathered outside Perth and Kinross headquarters on Wednesday, June 28 2023.
Firefighters protest against budget cuts’. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Fife is the area most impacted by the move, aimed at saving £11 million this financial year.

However, Dundee and Perth will also lose appliances along with other stations elsewhere in Scotland.

‘Come together and fight for services’

Labour MSP Alex Rowley, who called Wednesday’s meeting, said he was absolutely horrified.

And he is to meet with Scottish Government community safety minister Siobhian Brown early next month to discuss the issue.

Mid Scotland and Fife Labour MSP Alex Rowley calls for public support.
Mid Scotland and Fife Labour MSP Alex Rowley calls for public support. Image: David Wardle.

He said: “My party will be tabling this for debate in parliament.

“I’m delighted firefighters have been out in the streets across Fife campaigning.

“We really need to raise this campaign across Fife.

“No matter what your politics are or how you see the future of Scotland, come together and fight to ensure these services remain intact.”

Fire stations could close

Almost 6,000 people have now signed petitions against the Fife fire service cuts.

The fire service must find £36m in savings over the next four years and has warned “significant and permanent change is coming”.

This could include the closure of fire stations.

Assistant fire chief David Farries has said the cuts were based on activity levels, risk and demand.

And he is content communities will not be at increased risk thanks to the ability to bring in extra resources from other areas.

The FBU has called on Holyrood to provide further investment to protect the service.

However, the Scottish Government says it has invested £368 million this year, an increase of £14.4m, and there are more firefighters in Scotland than elsewhere in the UK.

