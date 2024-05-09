William joins volleyball game on popular Cornwall beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

William joins volleyball game on popular Cornwall beach

By Press Association
William speaks with members of Holywell Bay Surf Life Saving Club during a visit to Fistral beach in Newquay (Toby Melville/PA)
The Prince of Wales took part in an impromptu game of volleyball on one of the UK’s most popular beaches.

William joined in a game with teenagers from a local lifesaving club on Fistral Beach in Newquay, Cornwall.

The warm spring weather, with temperatures of around 16C and a gentle breeze, had attracted large numbers of the public to the beach to enjoy the sand and waves – as well as a chance to catch a glimpse of the prince.

Prince William takes part in a game of volleyball during a visit to Fistrall beach in Newquay (Toby Melville/PA)
The beach is popular with surfers and regularly hosts international competitions, as well as the Boardmasters festival.

William started the game and his prowess at serving proved too much as the opposition repeatedly knocked the ball into the net while attempting a return.

William, who is also the Duke of Cornwall, a title inherited from his father after the Queen’s death, runs the Duchy of Cornwall, a portfolio of land, property and investments valued at more than £1 billion, which provide an income for the heir to the throne.

During the visit, the prince met members of the Holywell Bay and Newquay Surf lifesaving clubs and watched demonstrations of training drills, including surfboard skills and cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

He asked one group of teenagers: “What is it like out there? Looks good for a few waves.”

The prince also met members of the RNLI who patrol the beach and spoke with on-duty lifeguards in the lifeboat station.

This year, the RNLI is celebrating its 200th anniversary, having been formed in 1824.

Before leaving, William met members of the public and posed for selfies.

Earlier, he had visited a Duchy of Cornwall housing project at Nansledan in Newquay aimed at giving a home to the homeless.

Prince William signs the cast of Felix Kanes, a member of Holywell Bay Surf Life Saving Club (Toby Melville/PA)
The scheme – in partnership with the Cornish charity St Petrocs – will see 24 homes built on Duchy land for people experiencing homelessness.

In addition to having somewhere to live, the project will provide wrap around support, and is inspired by Homewards – a five-year programme led by The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales to show that it is possible to end homelessness.

Construction is set to begin in September and the first homes are due for completion in the autumn of next year.

During the visit, William met Max Hedges, 26, from Camborne, who had been helped by St Petrocs after experiencing homelessness and is now joining the Royal Navy.

“It was brilliant (the prince was in) great spirits,” he said afterwards.

“I told him a bit about me and why I am involved in St Petrocs, where I’ve been and what I’m doing now and progression from St Petrocs.

“They’ve helped me tremendously – I needed somewhere safe to live and I needed a base camp to build my life back up.

“I’ve just received so much support from the staff and we’ve become friends now.”

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “Today marks the first time that the prince will see the site of the new homes.

“He is looking forward to hearing from the Duchy team about how the work is progressing and from St Petrocs about the impact the project will have on people experiencing homelessness locally.

“Both His Royal Highness and the Duchy hope that this project will serve as an inspiration to others.”