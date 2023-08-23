Firefighters say every second counts as figures reveal predicted impact of Fife fire service cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Firefighters say every second counts as figures reveal predicted impact of Fife fire service cuts

With less than two weeks to go until several Fife fire appliances are temporarily withdrawn, unions ask: "Is the additional response time something the SFRS is willing to risk?"

By Claire Warrender
Firefighters gathered outside Perth and Kinross headquarters on Wednesday, June 28 2023.
Firefighters protest against cuts.

Fife firefighters are continuing their fight against the withdrawal of appliances as new figures reveal the potential impact.

Second or third appliances will be temporarily cut from Methil, Glenrothes and Dunfermline fire stations in under two weeks time.

Kirkcaldy fire station’s height appliance is also being withdrawn permanently.

Two height appliances were used to contain the Methil fire on May 14. I
Two height appliances were used to contain a fire in Methil on May 14. Image: Claire Warrender /DC Thomson.

The move is aimed at saving the fire service £11 million this year.

However, firefighters say it will hit response times and put the public in danger.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) assessment shows it will take two minutes and 40 seconds longer to reach an emergency following the cuts.

The service says the figure only refers to second appliances providing back-up and the initial response time will not be affected.

However, the Fire Brigades Union insists every second counts.

And as the union prepares to address a public meeting in Dunfermline tonight (Wednesday),east area vice chair Lewis Clark said: “Is this additional response time something the SFRS is willing to risk?”

‘Quick response makes all the difference’

The additional second appliance response time relates to Fife’s urban areas.

Rural areas will also see an increase of 55 seconds.

And Mr Clark added: “In a fire situation, or any situation where there are people trapped or in pain and needing rescue, every second counts.

“Firefighters on the ground understand that safely and quickly reaching those in need makes all the difference.

“Incidents can grow at an exponential rate and any additional time to get in attendance can severely affect the outcome.”

The fire service must find £36m in savings over the next four years and has warned “significant and permanent change is coming”.

This could include the closure of fire stations.

FBU will continue to fight Fife fire cuts as 6,000 sign petitions

Almost 6,000 people have now signed petitions against the Fife appliance withdrawals.

And Mr Clark urged locals to keep up the fight against cuts.

“We’ve been extremely pleased with the public support,” he said.

Firefighters demonstrate in Glenrothes against fire service cuts.
Fife firefighters demonstrate in Glenrothes against fire service cuts. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“The support we have had from councillors and MSPs from all parties has also been positive and appreciated.

“The FBU is continuing to fight against the withdrawal of these appliances.

“And we will continue to fight any other proposed cuts to firefighter numbers in the future.”

Mr Clark urged as many people as positive to attend the public meeting at the Fire Station Creative in Dunfermline at 6.30pm.

‘Response time increase is tolerable’

The SFRS said it analysed incident numbers before announcing cuts.

And it found all four of Fife’s two-pump stations were among the least active in Scotland.

It added: “In terms of its population size, Fife has a relatively large number of wholetime pumps compared to other urban areas.

“Temporarily reducing the number of wholetime pumps from 11 to eight is more proportionate to the observed activity levels.”

The service described the increase in the second appliance response time as “tolerable”.

Meanwhile, any permanent cuts to the SFRS will follow a full public consultation.

The FBU has called on Holyrood to provide further investment to protect the service.

However, a Scottish Government says it has invested £14.4 million this year and there are more firefighters in Scotland than elsewhere in the UK.

Conversation