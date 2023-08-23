Perth care home slammed for treatment of resident at risk of choking

A care home in Perth has received damning criticism for its treatment of a resident who was at significant risk of choking.

The Care Inspectorate has upheld five complaints made by the relative of a resident of the Craigieknowes Care Home.

The most recent was that staff had not adequately assessed their risk of choking, despite a stroke and subsequent diagnosis of dysphagia that put them at a high risk.

The inspectorate also slammed the care home for its management of the resident’s continence, seating arrangements and activities.

The care home admitted that it did not meet expected standards, but pointed out that improvements are being made.

Craigieknowes resident admitted to hospital

The complainant said their relative was admitted to hospital in May, and subsequently diagnosed with aspirational pneumonia.

This occurs when food or liquid is breathed into the airways or lungs, instead of being swallowed.

They felt their relative’s choking risk, and risk of aspiration, had not been properly assessed or planned for, as the resident often ate unsupervised while propped up in a semi-reclined position in bed.

She already had a diagnosis of dysphagia; a common complication following a stroke.

People with dysphagia have difficulty swallowing, or may have trouble safely swallowing liquids, foods, or saliva.

‘Difficult to understand’ view on resident’s choking risk

After a visit on July 21, the Care Inspectorate reported that the resident’s choking risk was assessed as ‘medium’.

“Given the diagnosis of dysphagia, it is difficult to understand why she had been assessed as low risk of choking,” the report said.

It continued: “We requested to view their eating and drinking care plan on several occasions; this was not provided.

“We are not satisfied that their choking risk had been adequately assessed, negatively impacting on her health and wellbeing.”

The inspectorate said that, by 13 October 2023, Craigieknowes must support people to eat and drink safely.

To do this, they must at a minimum ensure staff receive appropriate training and that choking risk assessments are carried out.

Continence complaint upheld by Care Inspectorate

The verdict followed four other complaints regarding the same resident that were upheld by the inspectorate.

For these, the Care Inspectorate visited Craigieknowes on April 25.

The report said that the resident’s continence was not being managed in line with their choice and preference for care.

It also concluded that they had not had access to appropriate seating for a significant time, resulting in them having no choice but to remain in bed.

The Care Inspectorate additionally criticised the care home for not involving the resident in developing their personal plan or helping them get involved in meaningful activities.

Craigieknowes response

Craigieknowes is managed by Four Seasons Health Care, which also runs care homes in Cupar and Kelty.

It has a capacity of up to 47 residents.

A spokesperson for Four Seasons said: “We recognise that on in this instance we did not meet the standards that we and the Care Inspector expect.

“Since March, we have made changes to ensure residents’ choices and preferences for care are better served, and we are pleased to note that subsequent inspections have recognised improvements.

“At our inspection in May, we saw our grades improve and we expect further progress after our most recent inspection in August.”