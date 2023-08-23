Perth care home slammed for treatment of resident at risk of choking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perth care home slammed for treatment of resident at risk of choking

The Care Inspectorate also criticised the Craigieknowes' management of the resident's continence.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Craigieknowes Care Home in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A care home in Perth has received damning criticism for its treatment of a resident who was at significant risk of choking.

The Care Inspectorate has upheld five complaints made by the relative of a resident of the Craigieknowes Care Home.

The most recent was that staff had not adequately assessed their risk of choking, despite a stroke and subsequent diagnosis of dysphagia that put them at a high risk.

The inspectorate also slammed the care home for its management of the resident’s continence, seating arrangements and activities.

The care home admitted that it did not meet expected standards, but pointed out that improvements are being made.

Craigieknowes resident admitted to hospital

The complainant said their relative was admitted to hospital in May, and subsequently diagnosed with aspirational pneumonia.

This occurs when food or liquid is breathed into the airways or lungs, instead of being swallowed.

They felt their relative’s choking risk, and risk of aspiration, had not been properly assessed or planned for, as the resident often ate unsupervised while propped up in a semi-reclined position in bed.

She already had a diagnosis of dysphagia; a common complication following a stroke.

People with dysphagia have difficulty swallowing, or may have trouble safely swallowing liquids, foods, or saliva.

‘Difficult to understand’ view on resident’s choking risk

After a visit on July 21, the Care Inspectorate reported that the resident’s choking risk was assessed as ‘medium’.

“Given the diagnosis of dysphagia, it is difficult to understand why she had been assessed as low risk of choking,” the report said.

It continued: “We requested to view their eating and drinking care plan on several occasions; this was not provided.

“We are not satisfied that their choking risk had been adequately assessed, negatively impacting on her health and wellbeing.”

The inspectorate said that, by 13 October 2023, Craigieknowes must support people to eat and drink safely.

To do this, they must  at a minimum ensure staff receive appropriate training and that choking risk assessments are carried out.

Continence complaint upheld by Care Inspectorate

The verdict followed four other complaints regarding the same resident that were upheld by the inspectorate.

For these, the Care Inspectorate visited Craigieknowes on April 25.

The report said that the resident’s continence was not being managed in line with their choice and preference for care.

It also concluded that they had not had access to appropriate seating for a significant time, resulting in them having no choice but to remain in bed.

The Care Inspectorate additionally criticised the care home for not involving the resident in developing their personal plan or helping them get involved in meaningful activities.

Craigieknowes response

Craigieknowes is managed by Four Seasons Health Care, which also runs care homes in Cupar and Kelty.

It has a capacity of up to 47 residents.

A spokesperson for Four Seasons said: “We recognise that on in this instance we did not meet the standards that we and the Care Inspector expect.

“Since March, we have made changes to ensure residents’ choices and preferences for care are better served, and we are pleased to note that subsequent inspections have recognised improvements.

“At our inspection in May, we saw our grades improve and we expect further progress after our most recent inspection in August.”

