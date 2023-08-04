Fife public meeting called in protest at ‘devastating’ fire service cuts

Fifers have been urged to protest “devastating” fire service cuts at a public meeting in Dunfermline later this month.

The event will be the first of several in Fife communities affected by the imminent withdrawal of fire appliances.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) announcement affects fire stations in Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Methil and Dunfermline from September 4.

Almost 6,000 people have already signed petitions against the move.

And Labour MSP Alex Rowley is organising the meetings to ensure the public can make their voices heard.

He said: “These cuts are unacceptable and could prove devastating.

“Wee need to fight them all the way.”

The first meeting will be held in the former fire station art gallery on August 23.

Call for evidence safety will not be compromised

The meeting comes as firefighters continue a determined campaign against the cuts, aimed at saving £11 million this financial year.

The second appliances at Methil and Glenrothes will go, along with the third appliance in Dunfermline.

And Kirkcaldy fire station’s height appliance will instead be based in Dunfermline.

Fire stations in Dundee and Perth are also affected.

The fire service has denied the decision will risk lives, saying it was based on robust data.

That data has yet to be made public, although the SFRS said it would be releasing it in the next few days.

Mr Rowley said: “I have met with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and they weren’t able to provide me with any evidence used to make these decisions.

“We need to see their evidence, including impact assessments.”

Minister turned down meeting request

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP also requested a meeting with Community Safety Minister Siobhan Brown.

She declined however, saying operational matters were a decision for the SFRS.

Mr Rowley said he had been inundated by concerned locals.

And he added: “Given the level of cuts and concern, I do not consider it appropriate that the minister responsible is refusing to meet with MSPs to hear the concerns of constituents.

“My view is the minister is hiding behind fire service managers.”

‘Firefighters will not sit back and watch’

Scottish FBU secretary John McKenzie said: “The withdrawal of appliances at these stations in Fife is the latest in a long line of cuts that are undermining our members’ ability to keep communities and businesses safe.

“We cannot go on like this. Our members will not sit back and watch the fire service being dismantled.

“We will taking our campaign across the country and directly to the politicians who are responsible for this mess.”

The FBU has planned a mass rally in George Square, Glasgow, on August 24.

Mr Rowley’s Dunfermline meeting the previous evening starts at 6.30pm.