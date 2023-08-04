Fife public meeting called in protest at ‘devastating’ fire service cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife

Fife public meeting called in protest at ‘devastating’ fire service cuts

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service plans to remove fire appliances from four Fife stations next month, prompting serious safety concerns.

By Claire Warrender
Firefighters demonstrate in Glenrothes against fire service cuts.
Fife firefighters demonstrate in Glenrothes against fire service cuts. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Fifers have been urged to protest “devastating” fire service cuts at a public meeting in Dunfermline later this month.

The event will be the first of several in Fife communities affected by the imminent withdrawal of fire appliances.

Firefighters demonstrate against fire service cuts in Glenrothes.
Fife firefighters demonstrate against fire service cuts in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) announcement affects fire stations in Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Methil and Dunfermline from September 4.

Almost 6,000 people have already signed petitions against the move.

And Labour MSP Alex Rowley is organising the meetings to ensure the public can make their voices heard.

He said: “These cuts are unacceptable and could prove devastating.

“Wee need to fight them all the way.”

The first meeting will be held in the former fire station art gallery on August 23.

Call for evidence safety will not be compromised

The meeting comes as firefighters continue a determined campaign against the cuts, aimed at saving £11 million this financial year.

The second appliances at Methil and Glenrothes will go, along with the third appliance in Dunfermline.

And Kirkcaldy fire station’s height appliance will instead be based in Dunfermline.

Kirkcaldy fire station will lose its height appliance
Kirkcaldy fire station will lose its height appliance as part of the Fife fire service cuts. Image: Google Street View.

Fire stations in Dundee and Perth are also affected.

The fire service has denied the decision will risk lives, saying it was based on robust data.

That data has yet to be made public, although the SFRS said it would be releasing it in the next few days.

Mr Rowley said: “I have met with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and they weren’t able to provide me with any evidence used to make these decisions.

“We need to see their evidence, including impact assessments.”

Minister turned down meeting request

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP also requested a meeting with Community Safety Minister Siobhan Brown.

She declined however, saying operational matters were a decision for the SFRS.

Mr Rowley said he had been inundated by concerned locals.

MSP Alex Rowley.

And he added: “Given the level of cuts and concern, I do not consider it appropriate that the minister responsible is refusing to meet with MSPs to hear the concerns of constituents.

“My view is the minister is hiding behind fire service managers.”

‘Firefighters will not sit back and watch’

Scottish FBU secretary John McKenzie said: “The withdrawal of appliances at these stations in Fife is the latest in a long line of cuts that are undermining our members’ ability to keep communities and businesses safe.

“We cannot go on like this. Our members will not sit back and watch the fire service being dismantled.

“We will taking our campaign across the country and directly to the politicians who are responsible for this mess.”

The FBU has planned a mass rally in George Square, Glasgow, on August 24.

Mr Rowley’s Dunfermline meeting the previous evening starts at 6.30pm.

